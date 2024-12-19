From dream deals to more realistic ones, who could take Rashford's place at Man Utd?

Marcus Rashford looks set to leave Manchester United after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim and making clear his desire for a ‘new challenge’.

Rashford has been a one-club man up to this point of his career, but the time could soon come for him to leave the club – in which case Man Utd would need to sign a replacement for the left winger.

Although his performance levels have dropped over the past couple of years, Rashford’s ability to play either on the wing or as a striker means he won’t necessarily be an easy player to replace in terms of his profile.

But Man Utd will be confident of attracting some high-quality options who could prove to be an upgrade on the faltering star.

We’ve taken a look at a number of potential forwards that United could target to replace the 27-year-old.

Young talents

Nico Williams

Williams enhanced his reputation as one of the brightest talents in European football with his performances at club and international level in 2023/24.

He registered eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao and also played a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 success.

The 22-year-old has a £49million (€58m/$64m) release clause in his Bilbao contract but United could face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz made his breakthrough into Juventus’s first team towards the end of 2023 and has gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months.

The 19-year-old Turkey international has nine direct goal contributions in 23 appearances this season, including an assist in their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

United, Liverpool and Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on his development, although he is under contract with Juventus until 2029.

💫 The first goal of the new #UCL era… 🇹🇷 Kenan Yıldız pic.twitter.com/rwJqDVZunG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 20, 2024

Desire Doue

United were linked with Doue last summer but Paris Saint-Germain won the race for his signature after paying Rennes a reported €50million (£42.6m/$55m).

The 19-year-old has had a difficult start to his PSG career and is reportedly unhappy with his lack of playing time after starting just five games in all competitions.

United may now look to reignite their interest in the winger and could offer Rashford to the Ligue 1 side as part of a potential swap deal.

Premier League proven

Matheus Cunha

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Cunha has registered 20 goals and 10 assists in 48 Premier League appearances for Wolves.

Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-min, Alexander Isak and Nicolas Jackson are the only players to have registered more direct goal contributions in the Premier League over the same period.

His impressive form has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs, including United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

“You know it’s a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United,” he said in the summer. “It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Wolves are currently in a relegation battle and the Brazil international could be the next big-money sale out of the club, following the likes of Pedro Neto, Max Kilman and Matheus Nunes.

Eberechi Eze

Eze has taken Rashford’s place in the England squad in the last 12 months and could now replace his compatriot at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old – who plays as a left winger in a 3-4-3 formation with Crystal Palace – registered 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League last season.

His release clause is set to become active again at the end of the season and it can be triggered with an upfront offer worth £60million as well as a further £8million in add-ons.

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus enjoyed a brilliant debut season at West Ham United in 2023/24, registering 18 goals and seven assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

The Ghana international is a versatile attacker, featuring more often on the right wing than the left wing last season, but vice versa this time around. And, like Rashford, he can play through the middle too.

West Ham will be unable to prevent his departure in the summer as his £85million release clause becomes active at the end of the season.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White has gone from strength to strength since becoming Nottingham Forest’s record signing in the summer of 2022. Recently, he earned his full international debut for England.

The 24-year-old scored a winner against United last season and also registered a goal and an assist in Forest’s recent 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Largely playing as a central attacking midfielder for high-flying Forest this season, the creative right-footed player can also operate in a slightly wider role.

In fact, he could be an especially suitable fit for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system as one of the two attacking midfielders, potentially alongside club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Big-name stars

Rafael Leao

Leao has spent the last five-and-a-half years at AC Milan and played an integral role in their Scudetto-winning campaign in 2021/22.

But he could be in line for a transfer away from San Siro in the January transfer window as his relationship with manager Paulo Fonseca has been strained.

United have been credited with an interest in the Portugal international and a move to Old Trafford would see him link up with compatriots Amorim, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

Milan will reportedly listen to offers in the region of €80-90million (up to £74.9m / $93.6m), although Leao may decide to join a club playing in the Champions League.

Rodrygo

Rodrygo has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Real Madrid, winning three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, a FIFA Intercontinental Cup and a Copa del Rey.

The Brazil international has played a key role in that success, but he has expressed his frustration about not playing in his natural position on the left wing.

“Often, I’m just filling in the gaps,” he said. “Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as a number 9? Rodrygo. That bothers me a bit, but I’m a team player.”

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have played on the left wing this season and reports in Spain claim that Madrid will consider selling Rodrygo if a suitable offer is made in the January window.

But United would have to break their own transfer record to sign the 23-year-old, who is valued at around €120million (£100m/$130m).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Since joining Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022, Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the best wingers in Europe.

He won the Serie A title and the Serie A Player of the Season award in his debut campaign and has made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Georgia international is renowned for his incredible dribbling skills and his defensive work rate, making him an ideal fit for Amorim’s side.

According to reports in Italy, he has agreed to sign a contract extension with Napoli but the new deal will include a release clause.

Amorim reunion

Pedro Goncalves

Amorim joined United from Sporting CP and TEAMtalk understands that he wants to raid his former club for Goncalves.

The Portugal international registered 81 goals and 61 assists in 190 appearances under Amorim, helping Sporting CP win two Primeira Liga titles and two Taca da Liga trophies.

“He can play in any team in the world and with any player, because he is a great player,” Amorim said before taking over at United.

“I could take him anywhere. He is very funny, which improves the personal relationship. He is also very intelligent, but he also has to focus on Sporting because we have to be champions this year. But he could play in any team in the world.”

He has an €80million (£66.3m/$84.6m) release clause in his contract and could now reunite with his former head coach at Old Trafford.

