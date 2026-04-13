Michael Carrick has been urged to make space for Marcus Rashford in his side next season

Manchester United have been urged to bring Marcus Rashford back to the club this summer from Barcelona and hand him a fresh chance to prove his worth and help Michael Carrick kill two birds with one stone, though TEAMtalk sources can share what the player’s thoughts are on such a situation unfolding.

The 28-year-old forward has given his career a fresh spark during his season’s loan with Barcelona. Moving to the Nou Camp last summer on a deal that contains an option to make permanent for €30m (£26m, $35m), Rashford has taken his chance with both hands, having made 25 goal contributions (12 scored, 13 assists) in his 42 appearances for the club.

Rashford will also have strong confidence of celebrating a league title win for the first time in his career, with Hansi Flick’s side now a tasty seven points clear of reigning champions Real Madrid at the summit.

However, in recent weeks, it has emerged that Barcelona, while keen to retain the player’s services for another year and beyond, are trying to alter the terms of their agreement with Manchester United, potentially pushing back the arrangement for a year and instead with the Spanish giants looking to land him on another season-long loan.

TEAMtalk revealed this was Barcelona’s plan as far back as December.

United, though, look unlikely to be moved. They have zero gain from delaying the planned sale, and sources insist early attempts from the Spanish giants to ask about that have been met with a wall of silence.

As a result, the possibility of Rashford being back at Old Trafford next season have been raised and the club’s former player, Nicky Butt, reckons the England attacker should be given a second chance and would actually thrive under Carrick’s management.

“If he comes back, that will be a little golden nugget for Michael Carrick. One thing about Michael, he’ll know him as a person, he’ll know he’s got his heart in the right place,” Butt told Paddy Power.

“Off the left-hand side, when Rashford’s playing to the top of his ability, he’s really tough to handle.

“I still think he’s a top player. Whether or not he comes back and blows the club away, who knows? But he’s got the ability to do that.”

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Could Rashford really return to Man Utd?

Despite all that, TEAMtalk understands that Rashford remains fully committed to Barcelona and is not considering playing anywhere else with suggestions of a return to Aston Villa or even United emphatically ruled out by sources.

And while there is also preliminary interest from Paris Saint-Germain if the player were to come back onto the market, no club has, as of yet, made a big push to sign him, aware of his clear preference to remain in Catalonia.

A source with knowledge of the situation told TEAMtalk: “Marcus remains committed to being with Barcelona next season.

“At the end of the day, he does not want to be back at Old Trafford, they don’t want him back – United are pushing him to other clubs, but Barca know what they are doing.

“They are not trying to pull out of a deal, just with the Nou Camp rebuild, everyone knows things are tight. Basically, Barca want Rashford, they want Julian Alvarez, and they are doing everything they can to make it work.”

However, Butt is refusing to close that door on Rashford and reckons Carrick – should he become permanent manager this summer – would know exactly how to get the best out of him at Old Trafford again.

“Michael knows Marcus as a human being. He knows him as a footballer when he’s playing at levels he can get to. Michael has that personality that everyone likes him,” Butt explained.

“I think Michael has that bit of a nasty streak in him that you don’t get to the level he’s been to as a player and a coach now. He’s the right personality to bring the best out of anybody. He’s just another player that needs some love.”

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