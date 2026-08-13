Man Utd reach huge decision on Marcus Rashford future after Carrick revelation

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick appears to have reached a decision over the future of Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford, despite continued talk of a summer exit.

The England forward’s time at United appeared to be up when he joined Barcelona on loan last summer, with a bargain £26million deal expected to be triggered after the 28-year-old scored 14 goals and also added 14 assists.

However, the Catalan giants decided to snub Rashford and opted to splash out big money on his international teammate Anthony Gordon instead.

Rashford has since been linked with moves across the Premier League, with the likes if Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all showing interest, but has rejoined his Man Utd teammates for training ahead of the club’s league opener against Hull City on August 22.

Indeed, the 28-year-old joined the squad in Dublin for the pre-season clash with Leeds United at Croke Park on Wednesday evening, with Carrick’s side winning in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Rashford was not named in the squad for that game, with Carrick revealing before kick-off that the winger, alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez, were ‘not quite ready yet’ to return to action but could feature in the final friendly game against AC Milan on Saturday.

And, while United had been prepared to offload Rashford, a lack of serious suitors coming forward thus far means a move is looking increasingly unlikely ahead of the window closing.

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Carrick makes Rashford stance clear

And Carrick, who actually played alongside Rashford for two years before his retirement, is now regarding him as part of his plans – doubling down on that notion after the Leeds victory. Indeed, we revealed earlier his month how the United boss plans to use the Three Lions star going forward.

“He’s our player, you know, and he’s come back great. He’s just like any other player,” Carrick told ITV1.

“I’ve known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different. And he’s been in great spirits since he’s been back.

“He’s been back two or three days training and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. And we’re looking forward to the start of the season.”

Rashford staying put means United not having to look for a new left-sided attacking option this summer, freeing up funds for another potential midfield.

Matheus Cunha was often asked to drift out to the left last season, while attacking full-back Patrick Dorgu was also utilised in that position and the club also have high hopes over talented youngster Shea Lacey going forward.

As for further United signings this summer, the Red Devils are being backed to snap up a new striker and a raid on Real Madrid could be on after the club suffered a blow in their pursuit of versatile Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly.