It hasn’t taken long for Ruben Amorim to realise Marcus Rashford is no longer in his prime and the new head coach has given Manchester United the green light to sell the striker, according to a bombshell report.

Rashford was hoping for a clean slate upon the arrival of Amorim after the sacking of Erik ten Hag, having initially thrived under the Dutch manager before experiencing a sharp downturn in fortunes. Now, though, there are fears that his decline may be irreversible and an exit could be in everyone’s best interests.

Man Utd still have the 27-year-old under contract until 2028, but scrutiny on under-performing players is inevitable after a managerial change and Rashford – whose only two Premier League goals this season have been against Ipswich Town and Southampton, both of whom were in the Championship last season – is in the spotlight.

Now, Fichajes has dramatically claimed that Man Utd are ‘willing to entertain offers’ for Rashford after a ‘radical change’ implemented by Amorim in terms of their view on certain players.

Although Amorim favoured Rashford in the centre-forward role over Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee for his first match in charge, the England international has swiftly dropped in the new head coach’s estimations, it is claimed, and he is now on the market ahead of the January transfer window and ‘living his final months at Old Trafford’.

The conclusion is that Rashford does not fit in with Amorim’s playing style and, moreover, his deterioration ‘has not gone unnoticed’ by the Portuguese coach, who will not show him much sympathy and is ‘willing to part ways’ with him. The report also claims Amorim is of the belief that Rashford ‘no longer fulfils’ his ideal profile of ‘young players hungry to demonstrate their worth’.

As for where Man Utd could sell Rashford to, thanks to his remaining ‘prestige in the international market’, the potential destinations listed are Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro League. A hefty contract offer could come into fruition from the latter.

PSG have resumed Rashford pursuit

TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed last week that PSG have reignited their interest in Rashford, with head coach Luis Enrique eager to improve his attacking options.

PSG have been back in contact with Rashford’s entourage recently, but our understanding – contrary to Fichajes‘ information – is that Man Utd and Amorim view him as a key player to keep.

Our sources have deemed it to be ‘extremely unlikely’ that Rashford would leave Man Utd in January.

Fichajes is known to be a sometimes sensationalistic outlet and their claims on Rashford’s future contradict what most outlets have been reporting.

For example, earlier this week Caught Offside claimed Amorim is ‘clear’ that Rashford should stay along with Rasmus Hojlund, even if Man Utd sign another striker such as Viktor Gyokeres.

But the best way Rashford can get himself out of the transfer gossip columns for the wrong reasons is by improving his form on the pitch, which has been lacking since last season.

Man Utd transfer latest

Another player at more serious risk of leaving Man Utd in 2025 is Christian Eriksen, whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

In the latest update, two reliable sources have adamantly stressed that Eriksen will not be offered a new contract at Old Trafford, meaning he can start looking for a new club from January onwards.

Joshua Zirkzee has also been linked with a hasty exit from Man Utd after failing to score since his goal on debut, but a top Italian reporter has cooled talk of a move to Juventus by revealing that the Dutch striker wants to win over Amorim first and foremost.

Amorim actually has less control over transfers than his predecessors within Man Utd’s new footballing structure and has not requested any specific targets to the board for January yet, but he may be able to provide his verdict on certain decisions, which has led to rumours such as the one that he wants Patrick Dorgu from Lecce to strengthen at left-back – if the Red Devils can beat competition from Italy and succeed with a planned £25m bid.

