Marcus Rashford has been slammed for being a baby who will tarnish his Manchester United legacy

Troy Deeney has savaged Marcus Rashford for being “a baby” in a recent match, and feels though he could have “been a world-beater” he’ll end up like Jesse Lingard, who was a “what if” at Manchester United.

Rashford has struggled for form in recent seasons. He netted 30 goals in all competitions in 2022/23, but has scored a total of 15 goals in the 66 games since then, over the last two campaigns.

TEAMtalk revealed both Rashford and Ruben Amorim felt the new manager coming to United would help the forward get back on track. But after three goals in the Portuguese’s first two games in charge, Rashford was dropped, and Deeney has slammed him for how he acted in one of the games since then.

“[Amorim] dropped him at Arsenal. And I was at the Arsenal game. When he came on, there was no point bringing him on,” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“He was an embarrassment when he came on, walking around, tried to hit a massive diag[onal], kicked it off the pitch. And then when all the players went over to the fans to clap, he stood at the back. He was the first one off. And I just thought, you’re a baby. You’re a baby.”

Deeney added: “My genuine worry for Marcus is that when this is all said and done, he’s going to regret not maximising it [his potential], because that’s hard to live with.

“I’m just disappointed because I think he could’ve been a world-beater. He could have played for England on a regular basis, he could have scored loads of goals, he could have been an absolute shining star for Man United for many years and go down as a club legend.

“I think he’s going to tarnish that, and he’s going to ultimately end up as someone like Jesse Lingard, that was like ‘what if?'”

Rashford sale very possible

Multiple reports linking Rashford with moves away from United have cropped up of late, after it was suggested off-field distractions are not helping him.

It has been stated that the United man has been offered to Barcelona, a move which the La Liga giants would be happy to make.

It’s since been suggested that Rashford will command just a £40million fee given his recent form.

He would apparently have been a £100million player two years ago, but is currently far removed from the player who netted 30 goals then.

There are certainly parallels between Lingard, who could have made a big move to West Ham after a fantastic loan there, but decided to stay with United for personal reasons, but was never able to match his form, and now plays in South Korea.

Man Utd round-up: Huge exodus possible

It is not only Rashford who could leave United, with a report suggesting only young trio Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are safe from being sold.

Another report states over half of the squad could be pushed out the door if suitable bids are received.

And though Joshua Zirkzee’s agent does not feel he’ll be let go, Napoli are trying to land him.

Meanwhile, United could sign a Serie A striker of their own, with Dusan Vlahovic on their shortlist.

Rashford’s United stats per season