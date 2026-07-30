Marcus Rashford, who was on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd in 2025/26

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford appears to have given up on any hope of a return to Barcelona, with the England international sending a heartfelt message to the Spanish champions.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga for the second season in a row.

Barcelona had the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent by triggering the buy-out clause of £26million.

However, the Catalan giants decided against triggering it and have instead signed two other wingers already in the summer transfer window.

Anthony Gordon has joined Newcastle United, while Karim Adeyemi has switched from Borussia Dortmund.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rashford is willing to stay at Man Utd.

Sources have told us that Rashford will report for pre-season training at Man Utd once he returns from holidays after his involvement with England at the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd would ideally like to sell Rashford, who himself is willing to leave Old Trafford for good, but a move to Barcelona is now off the table, with the winger sending an emotional goodbye message to the Catalan giants, who themselves have replied to him.

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Marcus Rashford bids fond farewell to Barcelona

Rashford posted on Instagram: “I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me.

“I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead.

“Visca el Barca”

Barcelona replied to Rashford’s message and wrote back: “Thanks for everything rashy

“You will always be one of us”

Winger Raphinha posted: “All the best my brother”

Forward Ferran Torres wrote: “Love u bro”

Fermin Lopez responded: “All the best my bro, I will miss you Rashy”

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