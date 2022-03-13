Marcus Rashford must begin to copy everything Cristiano Ronaldo does if he is to realise his true potential as a Manchester United striker.

Rashford burst onto the scene in 2016 as a teenager with a fantastic Europa League debut. And since then, he has been a consistent star in the Red Devils’ team under a host of different managers.

As a result, he signed his latest contract in the summer of 2019 and those terms run out in 2023, with the option of an extra year.

In recent months, though, major doubt has been cast on Rashford’s place at Old Trafford. In fact, he is supposedly considering his future amid a tough season. He has only scored five goals in 25 appearances, 15 of which have come from the start.

However, his body language on the pitch has attracted criticism as well as his drop-off in goals.

On Saturday, Rashford played 68 minutes in the 3-2 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford. However, it was Ronaldo who stole the show with a hat-trick, including the winner in the 82nd minute.

As a result, pundit Frank McAvennie urged Rashford to copy Ronaldo’s every move in training if he isn’t doing so already.

“If Rashford wants to be a striker and wants to stay at Man United, here’s what he does,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“You have two of the best in the world at that club, Ronaldo and Cavani. Follow them around, copy everything they do. They have scored a crazy amount of goals between them.

“They are two of the best finishers I’ve ever seen. Talk to them, learn from them. The only way to get better is to watch and learn and take everything on board.

“How many players have the opportunity to work with players like that? It’s such a simple thing but when I see Rashford play, I don’t see a man who has been watching Ronaldo.

“If he is serious about wanting to stay then this is something he has to start doing right now.”

Man Utd‘s win on Saturday gave them a big boost in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

Rashford can star in Man Utd top-four push

The victory pushed the Red Devils ahead of Arsenal into fourth. Although, the Gunners have four games in hand on interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Nevertheless, United can only continue to try to win their games and Spurs are a direct top-four rival.

Rashford has not had the best season at Man Utd. However, he missed a chunk of the first part of the season after having shoulder surgery in the summer.

The England international therefore still hope to star in the run-in to help United’s push for Champions League football next season.