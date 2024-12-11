Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has reportedly ‘been offered’ to Barcelona, and sporting director Deco is said to ‘value’ the idea of bringing him to the club.

Rashford has been very up and down in the past few seasons. Last season, he scored just eight goals in all competitions, but that followed a campaign in which he netted 30 goals.

In the first two Premier League games under Ruben Amorim this term, the forward netted three goals, but he was resigned to the bench for the next two games.

It’s suggested he could now be moved on from United, and El Nacional reports that Rashford has ‘been offered’ to Barcelona.

It is not clear what price the Red Devils want in order to let him go.

However, the report states Barca ‘would consider his incorporation’, as sporting director Deco ‘values the idea of giving a chance to the attacker’.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

Reasons for Rashford sale explained

A couple of reports have suggested Rashford could be on the way out, with one hinting at his personal life as a reason the club may not continue backing him.

The report stated: ‘United are said to be concerned about Rashford’s lifestyle off the pitch and there are fears he is no longer as focused on his football as he could be.

‘Sources have said he is dealing with a number of off-field distractions that are affecting his performances.’

Though Rashford is clearly one of the club’s best players on his day, if he is distracted by anything happening off the field, United will rarely get the best version of him.

Man Utd round-up: Vlahovic move eyed

United are said to be eyeing Dusan Vlahovic as a potential alternative to Amorim favourite Viktor Gyokeres.

They are also keen to sign 17-year-old left-back Diego Leon, moving towards the transfer that Arsenal also want to make.

Meanwhile, it’s suggested the only three players in United’s squad that are safe from being cut loose are Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

Faltering striker Joshua Zirkzee’s agent thinks he’s also safe, after suggesting reports of a January transfer are not true.

Rashford’s stats per season