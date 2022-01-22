Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score for a second consecutive match as Manchester United waited until the third minute of injury time to beat West Ham 1-0.

It had been a frustrating game when it came to chance conversion for both sides and seemed destined to end in a draw. But Rashford won it beyond the 90th minute to give Ralf Rangnick consecutive wins for the first time on the Man Utd touchline, after also beating Brentford in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo kept his place in the Man Utd starting lineup, despite reports of a neck issue through the week. Instead, their only change saw Harry Maguire replace the unavailable Victor Lindelof.

West Ham, meanwhile, were able to welcome back Kurt Zouma from injury and Tomas Soucek from Covid. Alphonse Areola, making his first league appearance for the club, was their third new face in comparison to their last lineup.

Both sides had early attempts blocked by the opposition, with Declan Rice and Mason Greenwood being denied respectively.

Ronaldo then took aim with a free kick, but sent it into the wall before Greenwood missed with a rebound.

Ronaldo could have gone closer when connecting with a Bruno Fernandes cross. But the ball went wide after skimming his head.

Zouma’s return to action saw him in the limelight when Ronaldo went down in the box under his challenge. Despite penalty appeals and a VAR check, nothing was awarded. It would have seemed soft.

The first half ended goalless and after the break, Man Utd went in search of the opener. A chance fell for Fred, but his strike was stopped by Areola.

At the other end, Jarrod Bowen took aim for the Hammers with a chest-down and strike that went just wide.

That chance came after a corner and the same set-piece variety led to Man Utd going close in their next significant attempt. Raphael Varane headed just over from Alex Telles’ delivery.

The next provider for the Red Devils was Telles’ opposite full-back, Diogo Dalot. His pull-back for Anthony Elanga was met on the half-volley, but the attempt went wide.

Rashford leaves it late for Man Utd

As the game entered its final 10 minutes of normal time, each side had still only managed one shot on target apiece.

West Ham went close when Soucek flicked the ball just beyond the far post with a header as stoppage time approached.

And it was in that added time that the game was won. Rashford, who had entered the action in the 62nd minute, tapped in after being teed up by Edinson Cavani.

A VAR check confirmed Cavani was onside and so the goal proved to be the winner. Man Utd rise above West Ham into fourth place in the Premier League as a result.

