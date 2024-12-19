Marcus Rashford has said he’s ready to take on a new challenge away from Manchester United, but a report has revealed he’s not interested in two potential moves.

The England international has been at the centre of speculation for months, which was amplified by Ruben Amorim’s decision to drop him from the Red Devils’ squad last weekend.

Rashford won’t be in the squad for Man Utd’s Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham on Thursday night either, although this is officially due to ‘illness’.

Following Rashford’s admission that he’s ready to leave Old Trafford, The Daily Star reports that the forward is set to receive offers from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

However, it’s claimed that Rashford is more inclined to remain in Europe when choosing his next move, as he wants to have a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, under new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old hasn’t featured for England since a substitute cameo against Brazil in March and was left out of the squad that reached the Euro 2024 final in Germany this past summer.

Consistent playing time at a high level will therefore be key to whether Rashford is able to break into Tuchel’s thinking.

Rashford hasn’t held concrete exit talks – yet

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are willing to sell Rashford in January if the right offer comes in, but Amorim isn’t actively forcing him out and wants to see a reaction from the forward.

We understand that the starting point for negotiations would be a bid in the region of £45million, but Rashford’s huge wages of over £300,000 per week are a stumbling block.

There are not many clubs in the world who can afford such an outlay, especially if Rashford isn’t willing to head to Saudi Arabia – which tallies with our information.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Rashford for years and they remain attentive to his situation, although they haven’t made any contact with his entourage recently.

The Ligue 1 leaders did hold talks on at least two occasions with the Rashford camp, both before and after he signed a new deal at Old Trafford in July 2023. Both times, the French champions felt their name was being used as leverage and there are no plans to advance anything unless Rashford tells PSG he wants to leave.

Luis Campos, PSG’s sports advisor, is aware of Rashford’s situation, but if a deal is to be done with PSG, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi would ultimately lead talks as he has a positive relationship with Rashford and his camp.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford swap deal claims / Branthwaite blow

Meanwhile, surprise reports from Spain have claimed that Man Utd could use Rashford in a swap deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong – an old favourite of previous Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

The Netherlands midfielder has found himself on the fringes at the Nou Camp this season, starting just two games under new coach Hansi Flick, who has the Blaugrana top of LaLiga and second in the Champions League.

And with El Nacional describing De Jong as a ‘hot potato’ at the Nou Camp, owing to the fact that he is their highest-paid player but is unable to get into the team, they state United have shown ‘great interest’ in finally bringing the former Ajax man to Old Trafford and that Ruben Amorim ‘still believes that he could be an interesting addition to the midfield’.

Both players are on huge wages of over £300,000 per week, so the deal is plausible from a financial point of view. However, TEAMtalk understands that there has been no so-called ‘negotiations’ held by Barcelona over Rashford to date, even though they are admirers of his.

In other news, Man Utd could miss out on long-term target Jarrad Branthwaite, who is again being linked with potential moves away from Everton.

It’s claimed that Manchester City are plotting a move for the 22-year-old centre-back. Pep Guardiola views him as a key target who can help ‘turn his team’s fortunes around.’

As we have consistently reported, Everton view Branthwaite as a key player and will not let him go easily. They value him at over £75million, so the Cityzens will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done.

