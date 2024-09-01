Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been told what he needs to do to reverse his fortunes at the club with the advice coming from former West Ham United midfielder Kevin Nolan.

Rashford endured a rough 2023/24 season at Old Trafford and it seemed like he might be headed for an exit this summer but he has stayed and appears to still be in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the time being at least.

Ahead of Man Utd’s showdown with Liverpool, Rashford had yet to register a shot on target for the club this season.

Nolan believes that Rashford might be a victim of trying to do much and needs to get back to basics.

“If I had Rashford working with me I would try to just strip it all back to getting the ball into the back of the net again,” Nolan told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Everything he does he seems to carry a huge weight on him. Every wrong decision or if he doesn’t get a shot attempt on target, it is the worst thing in the world.

“When you have had the few years he has had and then you start this new season with a lot of people doubting you it is hard.

“He needs to get back to the drawing board and back to basics and go from there.”

Ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to find form

Man Utd boss Ten Hag has publicly shown his faith in Rashford despite previously having some harsh words for the forward.

The Dutch coach took issue with criticism levelled at his striker by former Premier League star Alan Shearer on the Sky Sports matchday broadcast after Man Utd’s loss to Brighton.

“He’s had two games this season, Marcus Rashford, and he’s not had one shot at goal,” said Shearer. “57 goals they [United] scored last season. That was the worst in the top half. So Ruud Van Nistelrooy has been brought into there. He’s going to have to work his magic somehow.

“I know they’ve got [Rasmus] Hojlund out injured, but when he comes in he’s going to have to improve on that because on today’s evidence and in the game against Brighton it’s not been anywhere near good enough in front of goal.”

Ten Hag believes that player criticism has become too ubiquitous to have any real meaning.

“Everyone gets criticism from you guys, it doesn’t matter what we are doing, if we are winning, if we are losing. If I take a player off, the conclusion is I was not happy with him. I was very happy with Rashy in pre-season, against Fulham and also against Brighton,” Ten Hag said.

“It is not why I took him off because his performances or level were not right – no, we had to rotate and we have good players on the bench as well, you bring new energy. There will be rotation and if then there is the conclusion the player is not performing. Can be sometimes, definitely it wasn’t in this case, Stupid analysis in this case from the pundit.”