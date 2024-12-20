Marcus Rashford told he ‘won’t do better than Man Utd’ in major warning over Old Trafford exit wish

Marcus Rashford has been warned that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side as the Manchester United forward seeks a move away from Old Trafford.

The Wythenshawe-born frontman was controversially left out of Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad for the Manchester derby as the Red Devils ran out 2-1 winners at The Etihad Stadium.

Ruben Amorim’s decision led to Rashford responding with quotes via Henry Winter that he is “ready for a new challenge”, amid links to the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

However, former England boss Sam Allardyce warned the Man Utd attacker about stepping out of his comfort zone.

Speaking exclusively on Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, hosted by Chris Kamara, Allardyce said: “The big decision is the breaking news about Marcus Rashford, and about him seeing his career elsewhere. He needs a fresh start, but I’m not sure where because he won’t do better than Manchester United.

“He was dropped from the squad, and that’s got to be because of the manager looking at his attitude. He’s obviously become disillusioned with Manchester United for whatever reason, but whether Manchester United are happy with him going is another question. It could be mutual because they could do with the money.

“I didn’t realise what a fresh start meant. I spent ten years at Bolton Wanderers before I moved, and when I moved I was challenged. I was comfortable where I was, and had some great successes, and then suddenly I’ve got to prove myself again.

“When you walk into a new dressing room, it’s never going to be the same as the last dressing room you were in. You’re always going to have to manage it differently, and if you’re good at that, then you last a long time.”

Kamara also offered some simple advice for Rashford, adding: “Keep quiet, do your job, and if you want it a move will happen.”

READ MORE ➡️ Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

Keane tells Rashford to move abroad

United legend Roy Keane, meanwhile, has told Rashford that he should move overseas if he does end his stay at the club.

Speaking on the Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, presented by Sky Bet, Keane responded: “I don’t actually mind what he said, although it’s a bit long, but it’s spot on.

“Sometimes a deal just works for everybody it’s been going on for a year or two now, there’s obviously a bit of talent there and he’s been at the club since he was a kid.

“A change would probably do him a world of good, for him and his team and family to go abroad.

“My only warning for players like that he [Marcus Rashford] has all those traits as a footballer. If you lose that hunger, it’s hard to get it back.

“We know that for great players, it’s nothing to do with money it’s about the next challenge, and your pride.

“Marcus seems to have lost his way, and he’s lost his hunger. We’ve mentioned watches and all the stuff off the field, and if he’s a bit distracted by that, it might be hard to get it back.

“He might get it back with a change of club and scenery, but I don’t think he’ll get the hunger back at United. Some lads go to other clubs from United and they’ll do well, and people will say [we shouldn’t have sold him].

“They’re only doing alright because that club is a better fit for them’. I’m not saying that Jadon Sancho should come back to United maybe Chelsea is a better fit for him, he likes being in London, whatever it may be.”

Latest Man Utd news: Red Devils urged to make Rice swoop / new wing-back eyed

Manchester United have been told to consider a blockbuster raid on Arsenal for Declan Rice, with one of their former strikers saying the ‘statement’ move would ‘make me laugh’.

In March, former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he had tried to sign Rice during his time at Old Trafford. Rice is one of several players – alongside Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham – that Solskjaer urged United to break the bank for so they could be ahead of the curve, but none of that trio ending up joining.

And now Teddy Sheringham has now made a shock claim about United launching a sensational move to sign the England star.

Meanwhile, United have learned if they can land Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco, who is an experienced player in the sort of system utilised by Ruben Amorim.

Amorim’s system is a very new one to most of United’s squad. Indeed, the majority of their players are used to playing a back four, rather than a back five.

To that end, Tuttosport, United have approached Inter Milan’s Dimarco. The wing-back has played most of his football in an advanced position on the left, and has 45 goals and assists in four seasons at Inter – eight so far this season – to show for it.

But the report states the Red Devils have been met with a swift response from Dimarco.

IN FOCUS – When do you think Marcus Rashford will leave Man Utd?