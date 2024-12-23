Manchester United have been given the chance to offload Marcus Rashford in January via a swap deal which would see Barcelona forward Ansu Fati move to Old Trafford, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Barcelona chiefs hold strong interest in Rashford and want to use Fati to try and take him to Catalonia. Barca have asked Hansi Flick for his opinion on the prospective transfer, and the manager has ‘given the OK’.

Flick views Rashford as a player who can add ‘more versatility and effectiveness to the Barca attack’, which has prompted sporting director Deco to begin ‘working’ on a deal with Man Utd.

The reports, which come from the Spanish press and have been cited by Football365, state that landing Rashford would be ‘ideal’ for Barca as it would see them bolster a key position at left wing.

Fati operates in the same position as the Englishman but ‘has not convinced’ Flick this season. Indeed, his unreliable form has ‘put his future [at Barca] in doubt’.

Flick supposedly thinks that Rashford would ‘fit perfectly in his system’ and form a great attacking partnership with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Fati, meanwhile, has been tipped to reignite his career at United, as Old Trafford ‘could be the perfect destination’ for him to ‘regain confidence and show his potential’.

Although, the reports do note that negotiations will be tough for Barca.

While Rashford has not been in the best of form of late and has been dropped by Ruben Amorim, he is still far more valuable than Fati.

Plus, United recruitment chiefs might feel like it would be too late to sign Fati at this stage, even if he is only 22 years old.

United were heavily linked with the attacker earlier in his career after he burst onto the scene in La Liga.

But Fati has had bad luck with injuries in recent years, and this has seen him fall down the pecking order at Barca.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion in a bid to get his development back on track. Fati did not live up to the hype though as he only managed four goals and one assist in 27 games while representing the Seagulls.

United might be better off chasing other forwards to replace Rashford, such as Nico Williams, Kenan Yildiz or Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd players ‘fuming’ with Rashford – reports

Soon after Rashford admitted he is looking for a ‘new challenge’ away from United, it emerged that he would ideally like to head to Spain next.

The 27-year-old is ‘open’ to the prospect of linking up with Flick at Barca, though it remains to be seen whether the Blaugrana can forge an agreement with United.

Separate reports claim Rashford has left some of his United team-mates ‘fuming’ after speaking openly about wanting to leave the Red Devils.

During an appearance on Match of the Day 2, former Premier League striker Glenn Murray gave his verdict on Rashford potentially finding a new club.

“I feel as though it’s the right time for him to leave the football club,” he said.

“I feel like he’s carried the weight of Manchester United and the supporters’ expectations for too long now.

“I would like a new break for Marcus Rashford, to go and enjoy his football elsewhere.”

Man Utd transfers: Explosive striker move; Real Madrid battle

Meanwhile, reports on the continent suggest United are firmly in the mix to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Osimhen and tried to capture him in the summer, but they could now have to watch on as he joins United instead.

Amorim’s side will need to match the Nigerian’s €75million (£62.1m / $78m) exit clause to wrap up a deal with Napoli.

Osimhen is not the only big name on United’s radar, as they have also been credited with interest in AC Milan star Theo Hernandez.

The Italian press claim United are ‘ready to attack’ the market in January, with left-back Hernandez an important target.

United will have to fend off Real Madrid to sign the 27-year-old France international, though.

