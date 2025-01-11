Man Utd ready blockbuster Marcus Rashford swap deal for elite new forward target

Manchester United have drawn up a new plan to try and beat Paris Saint-Germain to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and it could see Marcus Rashford head to Napoli, it has been claimed.

Kvaratskhelia and Rashford could both secure transfers during the January window. Negotiations between Kvaratskhelia and Napoli over a new contract have stalled, setting the winger up for a big winter move.

Rashford, meanwhile, is hoping to kickstart his career away from Man Utd by taking part in a ‘new challenge’.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, United are drawing up a solution that could satisfy all parties, with a stunning swap deal on the cards.

Ruben Amorim’s side are ‘in contact’ with Napoli as they look to prevent Kvaratskhelia from joining PSG, who are leading the race for his signature as things stand.

It is claimed that United are ‘ready to offer’ Rashford to Napoli to speed up transfer talks.

Rashford’s agents have already travelled to Italy to hold negotiations over their player’s future, though they have spoken with AC Milan and Juventus rather than Napoli.

It must be noted that swap deals at the top level are notoriously hard to pull off. This one will depend on how high United value Rashford at and how high Napoli value Kvaratskhelia at.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Napoli have demanded €80m (£67m / $82m) from PSG for the Georgia international. As United reportedly want around £60m for Rashford, there could be some scope for negotiation.

DIVE DEEPER: Marcus Rashford next? How the last 10 players to leave Man Utd for Serie A fared

Rashford, Kvaratskhelia both expected to move

This report comes amid plenty of speculation surrounding the two players.

Barcelona burst into the race for Rashford on Friday evening and are looking to beat Milan to his capture.

TEAMtalk revealed on January 5 that both United and Liverpool are admirers of Kvaratskhelia. A January deal looked difficult at that stage, though things have developed in recent days.

Liverpool are rumoured to be considering a swap deal of their own for the 23-year-old, with Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa two players who might be offered to Napoli in return.

As things stand, PSG are in the driving seat to land Kvaratskhelia, having held direct negotiations with Napoli. But major Premier League clubs are lurking.

READ MORE: Tottenham urged to steer clear of sensational Marcus Rashford deal as Man Utd star called ‘bang average’

Man Utd transfers: Two exits after Rashford; striker U-turn

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to offload two more big earners alongside Rashford.

Casemiro and Antony are next up on Ratcliffe’s hit list, as axing them will give United much more room on their wage bill.

Casemiro is edging closer to a Saudi Pro League move, though Antony may be harder to sell as he has rejected an approach from Olympiacos.

Joshua Zirkzee is another player who has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit in recent months.

The striker has been considering a move to Juventus after failing to live up to his £36.5m price tag at United.

But Florian Plettenberg states that Zirkzee has completed a U-turn on his future and is now looking to remain at United, at least until the end of the season.

Rashford struggling under Amorim