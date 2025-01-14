Marcus Rashford sets deadline for ‘dream’ transfer away from Man Utd, as German giant holds talks

Marcus Rashford has reportedly told Barcelona when he wants a firm answer on them making an official move for him, while Borussia Dortmund are also in talks to sign the Manchester United star.

Rashford has been at Man Utd his whole career, though that looks set to come to an end this month. The forward kickstarted the process of him leaving Old Trafford by admitting in December that he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

A host of sides have been linked with Rashford since then. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

Further afield, Barcelona, AC Milan, Dortmund and Juventus are all keen on landing Rashford.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Rashford has told Barca they must decide whether they are going to sign him by tomorrow (Wednesday, January 15).

The 27-year-old views Barca as his ‘dream’ next club, given their huge global standing and the fact he wants to play in Spain. However, Rashford is becoming impatient with how long it is taking the Blaugrana to step up their interest in him.

Barca manager Hansi Flick is sold on Rashford, having admired the player since he was in charge of Bayern Munich. The Barca board is split on the potential capture, though.

Barca will also need to sell players to afford Rashford’s huge wages. Ronald Araujo is one of the first who could leave as talks are underway for him to join Juve.

Dortmund also eyeing Marcus Rashford

As per Sky Germany, Dortmund are in the frame for Rashford too and have followed the likes of Milan and Juve by holding talks with the winger’s camp.

Dortmund could be a good destination for Rashford as they have history in getting the best out of English talent, such as Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens. Although, it must be noted that those players were towards the start of their careers when shining for BVB, whereas Rashford is entering his prime years.

Dortmund are thought to be behind Barca and Milan in the chase for Rashford. The England international is prioritising Barca, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Milan’s senior advisor – is pushing to take him to Italy.

Ibrahimovic recently confirmed that Milan are interested by the opportunity to land Rashford and that talks will soon be scheduled.

Milan must decide between Rashford and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker. That is because rules state they can only sign one British player per year.

TEAMtalk understands that United are ready to faciliate Rashford’s exit, having opened up to the possibility of an initial loan.

United will need attacking reinforcements if Rashford leaves, which is where a new target from Red Bull Salzburg comes in.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have held initial talks with Salzburg for Nene Dorgeles.

The 22-year-old mainly plays as a left winger but can operate anywhere across the forward line if needed, which should help him thrive under Ruben Amorim.

United have already agreed their first deal since Amorim took charge, with Diego Leon poised to join in the summer.

Reports state that Arsenal had held talks for the Paraguayan left wing-back, only for United to swoop in and capture him first.

United were determined to succeed after being frustrated at another South American talent, Moises Caicedo, heading elsewhere in 2021.

How would Rashford fit in at Barcelona?

A dream destination for Rashford – which might yet become reality – would be Barcelona.

If he has to leave the Premier League, moving to LaLiga could be the next best thing – and Barcelona would be an illustrious destination.

Again, though, they have a high-performing left-winger in their current squad. Raphinha is averaging almost a goal-per-game when playing on the left this season; he scored a brace from that position in the Supercopa De Espana final on January 12.

That said, unlike Leao at Milan, Raphinha isn’t so tied down to one position. The Brazil international has played on the right wing or in attacking midfield at other times this season, while his deputy on the left, Ansu Fati, is regarded as a fading talent, so there could be occasions when Rashford would be turned to in his favourite position as a different rotation option.

However, Raphinha playing on the right to accommodate Rashford would mean Lamine Yamal or Ferran Torres would likely have to drop out, and Barcelona have been insistent on not blocking the teenager’s development in particular.

If he wants to play as a striker, meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is the man Rashford would have to displace. And unsurprisingly, his goals-to-games ratio isn’t far off one in one either, so he would be a big obstacle to starting opportunities.

At the age of 36, though, the Poland striker can’t necessarily play 90 minutes every week (though he pretty much did in November’s LaLiga schedule, for example). It’s likely Barcelona will be considering their options for Lewandowski’s long-term successor, but would they give that opportunity to a potential loanee like Rashford?