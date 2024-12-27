Marcus Rashford transfer deemed ‘impossible’ as options dwindle for Man Utd outcast

Marcus Rashford is ready to leave Manchester United in January and Antonio Conte’s Napoli are among the sides to have shown interest in him, per reports.

The England international admitted his desire for a new challenge in a recent interview and he has been left out of the squad by Ruben Amorim for the past three games.

As previously reported, Man Utd are prepared to sell Rashford in January if a bid in the region of £50million is lodged, but his £300,000 per week wages could make a sale complicated.

According to reports from Italy, Napoli are keeping tabs on his situation, but a move to the Serie A giants has been deemed ‘impossible’ by an outlet today.

Il Matino claim that Man Utd have ‘offered’ Rashford to Napoli, but they ‘will not sign the player any time soon’ as his wage demands are regarded as a ‘major problem.’

Napoli have a positive relationship with the Red Devils, having signed Scott McTominay from them this past summer – who has proven to be a success in Italy.

But the report makes it clear that Napoli won’t be Rashford’s destination, even if Man Utd are ‘actively trying to move him on next month.’

EXCLUSIVE: PSG star wants Prem move as Amorim asks Man Utd to secure signing before rivals

Rashford is running out of options

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this week that £50million will be enough to sign Rashford in January but his wages are what’s making a sale difficult for Man Utd.

We understand that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have both ruled themselves out of the race for Rashford. At this stage, only clubs from the Saudi Pro League can afford to match his demands.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are also keeping tabs on Rashford’s situation but they are only interested in signing him on loan and Man Utd would need to agree to pay a portion of the forward’s wages for a deal to work.

Napoli, meanwhile, have a tight wage structure and their highest earner, Romelu Lukaku, is on just £125,000 per week – less than half of Rashford’s wage.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd do entertain the possibility of sending Rashford out on loan until the end of the season.

Amorim has made it clear that he wants to see a reaction from the 27-year-old but as things stand, it looks unlikely he’ll break back into his starting XI.

Man Utd round-up: Mendes ‘offer’ / Meslier links debunked

Meanwhile, reports from France suggest that Man Utd have ‘submitted an offer’ for PSG left-back Nuno Mendes.

The defender is only under contract until 2026 and has ‘refused’ all offers of an extension, with negotiations now ‘broken.’

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are actively looking to sign a new left-back in January. They are also showing interest in PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, teeing up the possibility of a double raid on the French club.

In other news, we understand that Man Utd’s links with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier are wide of the mark.

Amorim is happy with Andre Onana as his number one and the Red Devils aren’t expected to sign a new keeper in January, unless Atlay Bayindir is sold.

DON’T MISS: Perfect gift for Ruben Amorim? 11 wing-back options Man Utd could sign in 2025

Man Utd transfer quiz: Higher or lower?