Barcelona still want to secure the long-term future of Marcus Rashford, with fresh talks planned with both the player and Manchester United aimed at sealing a permanent deal, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Rashford has scored 10 goals and given 13 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has personally reassured Rashford that the Catalan giants are fully committed to making him their marquee forward and that, in his vision, there is only one club the England star will be playing for next season.

TEAMtalk previously that Rashford has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona in principle. However, the structure of the deal between the clubs remains unresolved, leaving the transfer in a delicate position, hence new talks are due in the coming weeks.

With Joan Laporta having secured a new term as president, planning for the short, medium and long-term plans can begin.

Behind the scenes, Barcelona sporting director Deco is working through multiple squad scenarios as he maps out plans for next season. Those plans do include Rashford as a key attacking option, but the finer details of how the deal will be structured this summer are still being worked through and have not yet been finalised.

While Barcelona are pushing to finalise an agreement, their well-documented financial constraints continue to complicate matters. The La Liga side are carefully balancing their books and are also exploring a potential move for Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, which could impact how quickly – and in what form – a Rashford deal is completed.

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As previously revealed by TEAMtalk in December, one solution under consideration is an extension of Rashford’s current loan for a further 12 months, with a permanent transfer then pencilled in for 2027. That approach would ease immediate financial pressure while still securing the player’s long-term future at Camp Nou.

Rashford, for his part, remains under contract at Manchester United until 2028, but all parties are aligned on a permanent separation. United have made it clear he is not part of their future plans, while the player himself has no desire to return to Old Trafford.

Despite an agreement in principle on both personal terms and the broad framework of a deal between the clubs, the final sign-off has yet to be completed.

With Barcelona pushing, United willing, and Rashford fully committed to the move, the transfer is edging closer, but until the financial details are fully resolved, the saga remains open.

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Rashford swap possible? Man Utd in for Real Madrid superstar

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s unwillingness to simply activate their option to buy Rashford has resulted in United proposing a cash-plus-player bid, according to a report.

In other news, outside voices from former United stars will have absolutely no influence on the club when they decide on their next permanent manager, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, and with the latest on Michael Carrick’s chances and the five other names who have come up for discussion now emerging.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are said to be planning a swap deal involving one of their goalkeepers, which makes perfect sense.

And if you’ve not seen our big news on Wednesday lunchtime, sources have confirmed that intermediaries acting on behalf of a big-name Real Madrid star have begun briefing clubs that he WILL be available for transfer this summer, and with United one of three Premier League sides to have registered an interest.

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