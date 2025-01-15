Marcus Rashford told Fergie would’ve ‘booted him out’ as Man Utd star savaged by pundit

Marcus Rashford has been slammed by a former Man Utd player

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford has been told Sir Alex Ferguson would not have stood for his recent behaviour and would have ‘booted him out’ as soon as possible.

Rashford is weighing up his options after strongly suggesting he wants to leave Man Utd for a new chapter in his career. Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are monitoring Rashford’s situation, though Man Utd would much rather he joined a European side.

The player’s agents have held talks with AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, while Barcelona are also in the frame.

It emerged on Tuesday that Rashford ‘dreams’ of joining Barca. Although, he is frustrated at having to wait for them to ramp up talks and wants a firm answer by Wednesday, January 15.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham has now ripped into Rashford for asking to leave his boyhood club and claimed Old Trafford icon Ferguson would have sold him immediately.

When asked which club Rashford could join to get his career back on track, Sheringham replied (via the MEN): “I don’t know and I don’t care, really. I think the way he’s come out and said that ‘he’s ready for a new challenge’ is beyond me.

“You used to get foreigners coming into England saying that sort of thing and people think, ‘yeah, okay’. However, when it’s one of your own from Manchester; a Manchester boy that should understand the privilege it is to play for Manchester United and where you’re at when you’re playing for Manchester United.

“Every player in the world growing up still wants to play for Manchester United and he’s saying now that he wants a new challenge somewhere. I don’t understand it.

“Fergie would’ve booted him out the door by now if he’d have said that while he was in his tenure. He’s obviously going to go somewhere, but I think his days are numbered at Man Utd.”

Marcus Rashford enduring tough spell

Rashford burst onto the scene as an incredibly exciting teenager, but he has struggled with unreliable form in recent seasons.

The forward’s best campaign came in 2022-23, when he notched 30 goals in 56 games across all competitions.

But Rashford’s productivity fell to eight goals last term, while he is on seven for the current campaign.

The 27-year-old’s contract expires in June 2028, which means United should be able to bring in a decent amount of money for him.

It is most likely that Rashford will leave on a six-month loan in January before securing a permanent move abroad over the summer.

Man Utd transfers: Rashford replacement; Garnacho update

United are already planning for life without their academy graduate and have gone to Austria in search of his replacement.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are interested in Red Bull Salzburg forward Nene Dorgeles.

The Mali international can operate anywhere across the forward line and has notched 12 goal contributions in 27 matches this season.

Rashford is not the only United winger backed to move on. Napoli are on Alejandro Garnacho’s trail as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia closes in on a Paris Saint-Germain switch.

TEAMtalk understands that Antonio Conte is the main driver behind Napoli’s pursuit of Garnacho, rating him very highly.

Reports have claimed that United want around €50m for the Argentine, though sources have informed TEAMtalk that his price tag is actually over €70m.

