Barcelona remain in contact with Marcus Rashford’s representatives as the Catalan giants continue to assess their attacking options and probe what could still result in a dramatic return to the Nou Camp from Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

Rashford has returned to Manchester United this summer and is back in their colours for the first time in 18 months after Barcelona opted against taking up their €30million (£26m / $35m) option to sign him permanently, despite a season in which he had 28 goal contributions across all competitions.

Barcelona had always preferred the idea of taking Rashford back on loan, given he still had two years remaining on his United contract, but the Premier League club were adamant that they would only consider a permanent departure.

As things stand, Rashford has therefore returned to Old Trafford as United’s highest-paid player and, as we previously revealed, head coach Michael Carrick and his staff have reintegrated him into the first-team squad and are very much open to playing him this season.

However, we understand it is still possible that Rashford could leave before the end of the transfer window, with Barcelona firmly remaining in the picture.

Rashford’s representatives have been approached by other clubs, but the financial package required to sign the England international means only a small number of clubs could realistically take on the deal.

Barcelona remain one of those suitors and sources have explained the remarkable scenario in which a return to Catalonia could still be finalised…

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Man Utd debating Rashford future as Barcelona lurk

Since the end of last season, Barcelona’s need for attacking reinforcements has arguably grown. Aside from Rashford returning to England, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have both left, while Roony Bardghji has been ruled out for the season with injury.

Barcelona have brought in Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, but we understand their recruitment work in attack is not finished and communication with Rashford’s camp has remained open.

Rashford himself would readily return to Catalunya, but whether United would accept another loan proposal – even one including an obligation to buy – remains uncertain.

That situation is also being complicated by Barcelona’s protracted pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

We understand the Catalan club are still working on a deal for the Argentinian international, but there are few signs of Atletico Madrid relenting from their firm “not for sale” stance.

Atletico have repeatedly made clear that they do not want to sell Alvarez to Barcelona and the stalemate is limiting the Catalan club’s options as they continue to plan their attack.

That could keep Rashford relevant, particularly if Barcelona are unable to find a breakthrough with Atletico.

For United, the equation is more complicated. Rashford has returned to the fold and they are currently prepared to carry one of the Premier League’s biggest wage commitments.

But there remains internal debate over whether that is the best long-term solution, particularly if Barcelona or another club eventually makes a proposal that works financially.

For now, Rashford remains a United player, but Barcelona have not closed the door on a return.

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