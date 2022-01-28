PSG are in contact with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as they seek a Kylian Mbappe replacement, and a report has claimed Rashford is ‘seduced’ by the move.

Mbappe, 23, is widely regarded as one of the premier strikers in world football. The Frenchman has operated at around a goal-per-game across multiple seasons in Paris. However, his future is set to come to a head when the season concludes.

Mbappe will be a free agent in the summer, and at present, there are no signs he will pen fresh terms.

That will make him arguably the most prized free agent in football history. However, per widespread speculation, there is only one club likely to sign him.

Real Madrid have been touted most frequently as the prime candidate to pull off the coup. Los Blancos are the frontrunners by all acounts, and could bring their multi-year pursuit to a close in six months’ time.

If Mbappe does leave for Spain, the move could have a knock-on consequence in Manchester. The Daily Mail report PSG are ‘in contact’ with Man Utd regarding Marcus Rashford.

Rashford ‘seduced’ as PSG kickstart interest

Rashford is revealed to have been in their crosshairs last summer when talk of an Mbappe sale was rife. And citing French journalists Hadrien Grenier and Abdellah Boulma, the Mail state PSG have reignited their chase.

From the player’s perspective, Rashford is labelled ‘seduced’ by the thought of joining PSG. The prospect of lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar is a tantalising one for any attacker.

Furthermore, Rashford was reportedly left fuming at his club for the way in which they have treated Jesse Lingard. The 29-year-old feels disrespected by United’s approach to his potential loan exit, and Rashford isn’t pleased, per the Mirror.

Rashford has struggled on the pitch this season and has just 18 months remaining on his contract.

A sale would’ve been unthinkable in the recent past. However, his poor form and contract status could give United’s decision-makers something to mull if PSG lodge a bid in the summer.

David Ornstein predicts Lingard outcome

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has predicted Man Utd will offload Jesse Lingard this month and has named his likeliest suitor.

The future of Jesse Lingard has been a hot topic all month. The 29-year-old has made no secret of his dismay at once again being a bit-part player at Old Trafford.

The club have already rejected loan proposals from West Ham and Tottenham. Understandably, they do not wish to strengthen a top four rival.

Newcastle have thus emerged as the likeliest candidate to secure an agreement. However, United have reportedly insisted Newcastle agree to a £12m survival bonus if they stave off relegation. Combined with a loan fee and Newcastle paying 100 percent of Lingard’s wages, it would result in one of the most expensive loan deals of all time.

Newcastle’s hopes had therefore seemingly diminished. However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein predicts the Magpies may yet cave in.

Via Sky Sports, the trusted journalist said: “I think Jesse Lingard is still going to leave Manchester United this month.

“I still think something might happen with Newcastle before the deadline. But that is a guess!”

