Arsenal have the chance to beat Barcelona to Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have instructed intermediaries to actively explore potential moves for Marcus Rashford as the club seek a permanent solution to one of their most complex transfer situations, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are not enthusiastic about the prospect of Rashford returning to Old Trafford this summer and are working behind the scenes to identify clubs that could offer the England international a route away from Manchester.

The situation is made even more pressing due to Rashford’s salary. Should he return to United this summer, Rashford would already have ranked as the club’s highest earner.

Following the club’s return to the Champions League, his wage package is due to receive a further increase, making him comfortably the most expensive player on their books.

Barcelona currently hold a £26million option to make Rashford’s move permanent following his loan spell in Catalunya. That option expires on June 15, but TEAMtalk understands there is little expectation within Old Trafford that the Spanish champions will activate it.

United have not received any formal indication from Barcelona regarding their intentions, but sources close to the situation believe the Catalan club are unlikely to commit to the agreed fee.

As we revealed back in December, Barcelona’s preferred strategy has long been to negotiate another loan deal, this time including an obligation to buy at a later date.

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Arsenal, Chelsea ‘contacted’ over Rashford deal

The thinking in Catalunya has been that Rashford’s value will continue to fall as his contract situation evolves, particularly given he would have just 12 months remaining on his deal by the summer of 2027.

However, that stance has frustrated United.

Sources indicate there is growing irritation within the club hierarchy at the prospect of being forced into a weakened negotiating position and effectively having their options dictated by Barcelona as a result, Man Utd have broadened their search for alternatives.

TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries have been tasked with sounding out potential destinations across Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Importantly, Man Utd are not restricting the search. Sources have confirmed that no club would be ruled out if a suitable deal could be found, including Premier League rivals.

Indeed, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs who have been made aware of Rashford’s availability as Man Utd assess every possible avenue.

Long-standing admirers Paris Saint-Germain have also been contacted, while Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have similarly been informed of the player’s situation.

Saudi Pro League clubs have once again been approached regarding Rashford, while David Beckham’s Inter Miami have also been sounded out as a potential destination.

At this stage, however, interest remains exploratory rather than advanced. TEAMtalk understands that while clubs are aware of the opportunity, no concrete proposals have yet emerged.

World Cup could be transformative for Rashford

One factor Man Utd hope could change the landscape is the upcoming World Cup.

Rashford is expected to be a key part of England’s campaign and there is a belief that strong performances on the biggest stage could reignite interest and create new opportunities in the market.

For the player himself, the preference remains unchanged. Sources close to Rashford insist he would ideally like to remain in Catalunya and continue with Barcelona.

For now, Man Utd are refusing to sit back and wait.

With Barcelona’s option nearing expiry and no guarantee of a permanent move materialising, the club have begun actively exploring alternatives in the hope of finally bringing clarity to Rashford’s future.

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