Marcus Rashford is getting closer to leaving Manchester United as a bid has arrived for his services, while the player’s camp have also travelled to hold negotiations.

Rashford left Man Utd fans shocked when he told journalist Henry Winter of his desire to take part in a ‘new challenge’ recently. The forward is a boyhood United fan who came up through the club’s academy, though he is poised to exit Ruben Amorim’s squad.

The pressure of being United’s poster boy appears too heavy for Rashford to handle as his form has stalled – once again – this season.

Many pundits have said in recent years that Rashford needs to leave in order to rejuvenate his career, and the England star looks set to take that advice.

On Tuesday, Italian giants AC Milan emerged as serious suitors for Rashford. According to the latest from transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have started the bidding by sending United a loan-to-buy proposal.

United’s response has yet to emerge. Although, an agreement between all parties could soon be reached as The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell and James Horncastle have revealed that Rashford’s agents have travelled to Italy to hold talks with Milan chiefs.

Milan are battling with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund to snap the 27-year-old up. Rashford’s camp are also expected to hold talks with Juve and Dortmund in the coming days to see which club will be best for the player to join.

As Milan do not have as much financial power as United, it is reported that they would need Rashford’s £325,000-a-week wages to be ‘heavily subsidised’ before agreeing a deal.

DON’T MISS – Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Ibrahimovic and Milan gunning for Marcus Rashford transfer

It emerged on Monday that Milan’s senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played with Rashford at United, is pushing to take him to the Serie A club.

Rashford will face competition from the likes of Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham for a place in the Milan team. It could be an exciting move for him, however, as Milan beat rivals Inter in the Italian Super Cup earlier this week.

David Ornstein has hinted that Rashford could return to the fold under Ruben Amorim if no exit materialises this month. As things stand, that will not be required, with Rashford getting closer to joining one of three European giants.

Ornstein states that the Saudis remain in the mix to land Rashford, despite reports to the contrary. But it will be tough for them to convince him to leave the top level in Europe for the Middle East.

READ MORE: Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd exit ramps up amid David Ornstein confirmation; lacklustre offer arrives

Man Utd news: Striker setback; Antony exit route shut down

Meanwhile, Amorim and United have suffered a blow as they try to make Viktor Gyokeres their new striker.

Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will now provide United with serious competition for the Sporting CP ace.

Despite huge interest in his signature, Gyokeres wants to see out the campaign with Sporting before deciding his next move in the summer.

One player who is expected to depart United in the near future is winger Antony.

Greek outfit Olympiacos have registered their interest in an ambitious deal for the Brazilian.

But Antony will reject their advances as he hopes to join a bigger club in European football, as per Fabrizio Romano.

QUIZ – think you know Marcus Rashford?