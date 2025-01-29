Ornstein analyses ‘desperate’ Marcus Rashford exit route with Man Utd to receive two offers

David Ornstein has discussed Marcus Rashford staying in the Premier League via a ‘desperate’ late winter transfer, while two foreign clubs are reportedly preparing bids for the wantaway Manchester United star.

Rashford has been one of the big topics of the January transfer window as he has signalled his desire to move on. Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is unhappy with the winger’s behaviour and has included him in just one of the last 11 matchday squads.

The situation went from bad to worse for Rashford on Sunday when Amorim said he would rather select 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital on the bench than a player who ‘doesn’t give the maximum every day’, i.e. Rashford.

The Englishman’s preferred next club is Barcelona, though a host of other sides have also been linked including AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Ornstein has suggested Rashford could push for a move to a rival English club just before the February 3 transfer deadline if he learns that teams from abroad cannot afford him.

“My understanding is there’s nothing imminent. Whatever the situation, it’s a mess and it’s really unsustainable,” the journalist said.

“There is genuine interest, AC Milan looked into it, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, we’ve checked with all of them and it is genuine. Barcelona is Rashford’s preference and there was Premier League interest too, although it was clear quite early on that wasn’t the desire of United or Rashford.

“Whether that changes in the final days when it becomes desperate, let’s see. The door has never been closed on him being reintegrated but whether that’s just a public utterance, I think they want to move him on.

“It’s all going to come down to finances, he earns in excess of £325,000 per week on a contract that runs until the summer of 2028, who’s going to be prepared to take on some or all of that salary? United initially wanted all of it covered. And then with loan fees, would you waive that if they’re taking all the salary?

“I can’t predict that this is going to happen but I would assume that considering how bad it’s got something will either happen or come very close to happening even up to the 11pm deadline. I can see a scenario developing but I can’t rule out him staying because this is more complicated than the Jadon Sancho situation.”

Marcus Rashford transfer – Juventus, Saudis to bid for star

It was recently claimed that Rashford’s move to Barca was advancing, but that has since been shut down. The 27-year-old supposedly has ‘one option left’ to continue playing for a top European club, with Juve emerging as serious suitors.

According to an update from Catalan outlet Sport, Juve have ‘prepared an offer’ as they aim to strike a late agreement with United.

GiveMeSport, meanwhile, state that Saudi club Al-Ahli are drawing up a bid of their own.

Al-Ahli are plotting an ‘opportunistic’ move as they have been encouraged by the fact Barca cannot afford Rashford.

The player is not particularly keen on heading to Saudi Arabia, as he thinks such a transfer would jeopardise his chances of getting back in the England squad.

But Rashford may have to consider Al-Ahli as a serious option if Juve’s bid fails, as he does not want to waste six months of his career being out of the picture at United.

Man Utd latest: Garnacho demand; Dorgu details

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have revealed that United will demand a higher fee for Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea than Napoli due to them being a domestic rival.

There is currently a €10million (£8.4m / $10.4m) gap between what United are asking for and what Napoli are willing to pay for Garnacho.

Napoli are confident they will win the race for the attacker, though Chelsea are ‘waiting for an opportunity to strike’.

United are closing in on the capture of wing-back Patrick Dorgu from Italian outfit Lecce.

Dorgu will fly to Manchester on Thursday to undergo a medical and sign his new contract with United.

The 20-year-old is expected to pick up the vacant No 13 shirt at Old Trafford and sign a deal lasting until summer 2029, which will also include the option for an extra 12 months.

