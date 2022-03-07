Uncertainty over the future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United has seen a Champions League rival sit up and take notice, according to a report.

Rashford is enduring a tough season with the Red Devils, having found the net just five times in 24 matches so far. He hasn’t got on the scoresheet in the Premier League since the 1-0 victory over West Ham on January 22.

The England attacker failed to make Ralf Rangnick’s starting eleven for the Manchester derby on Sunday. That was despite him being the only recognised centre-forward in the United squad.

He came off the bench in the 64th minute, replacing Paul Pogba, but did not make an impact as United lost 4-1.

His disappointing performance led pundit Gary Neville to say: “I thought they were better with Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes up front than they were when Rashford came on. I thought they were even worse when Rashford and Lingard came on.

“I thought they were terrible.”

According to a bombshell report from 90Min, Rashford is considering his future at Old Trafford amid ‘frustration’ towards Rangnick. This is down to his lack of minutes this campaign.

‘Frustrated’ Marcus Rashford could move on

With the player’s contract expiring in 2024, he could submit a request to leave this summer. Rashford is a product of the famed United academy, but his fairytale at the club could be coming to an end.

Sport Witness, who cite reports coming out of Spain, reveal that a Champions League rival is hoping to snap Rashford up.

They state Real Madrid have added Rashford to their wish list, as an alternative signing to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Marcus Rashford looking for move abroad as Manchester exit looms Marcus Rashford considering his future away from Manchester with PSG, Real Madrid and others interested

This could result in a summer approach, should Mbappe opt to remain at the Parc des Princes ahead of next season.

However, there is disparity over Rashford’s transfer value. United would apparently want more than €100million (£82.7m), whereas Los Blancos do not want to pay over €60m (£49.6m).

Peter Schmeichel talks Rashford struggles

United legend Peter Schmeichel, meanwhile, insists he was not at all shocked to see Rashford left out of the starting lineup.

Working as a pundit for BBC Radio 5, the United Treble winner pointed to the striker’s poor form this season.

“No, I’m not surprised at all,” Schmeichel said when asked about Rashford’s axing. “He’s not done enough for me this season and is very much down on himself.

“He’s looking like someone who feels sorry for themselves. He needs to pick himself up off the floor.”

