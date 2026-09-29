Wayne Rooney discovers Marcus Rashford ‘issue’ at Man Utd and tells Michael Carrick how to solve it

Wayne Rooney believes that Manchester United manager Michael Carrick needs to play Marcus Rashford closer to goal, as a reliable journalist reveals the position that the England international winger could be deployed in after the international break.

Rashford is part of the Man Utd first-team set-up after failing to secure a permanent transfer to Barcelona in the summer.

The winger spent last season on loan at Barcelona and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga.

Barcelona decided against making Rashford’s loan deal permanent for just £26million in the summer transfer window, signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi from Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, instead.

Rashford stayed at Man Utd and is a regular in the team under manager Carrick.

The 28-year-old winger has made six appearances for Man Utd so far this season.

Rashford has failed to score a goal or provide an assist in those games.

The Man Utd star has been playing with a hip injury this season and had to withdraw from the England squad during the international break.

Former Man Utd star Rooney believes that while Rashford is performing well, he is unable to score because he is not playing closer to goal.

Rooney said about Rashford on The United Stand: “No, because I actually think he has done okay in games, and he has looked lively, and in some games he hasn’t.

“But I think in some of the games, he has actually looked quite lively and sharp.

“I think the issue is he’s too far away from goal.

“That’s the issue why he’s not scoring or creating.

“He’s playing too wide.

“He’s playing too deep at times.

“With Marcus Rashford, with good attacking players who can score goals, you want to get them as close to the goal as possible, and I don’t think he’s close enough to the goal.

“That’s an issue, in terms of carrying an injury.”

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Michael Carrick’s plan for Marcus Rashford

With Benjamin Sesko struggling with a shin injury, Man Utd manager Carrick reportedly plans to use Rashford as a centre-forward after the international break.

Matheus Cunha can also play as a number nine, but the Brazilian forward is better off out wide.

Journalist Dean Jones wrote in FlashScore on September 23: “Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, is playing more than many expected after coming close to leaving on deadline day.

“His involvement has provided United with another option, but there remain concerns over his ruthlessness in front of goal.

“Sources close to United say Marcus Rashford is also being considered as a potential centre-forward option.

“Rashford grew up playing through the middle and has not found his best form operating from the left, creating a situation where a return to his natural position could become worth exploring.”