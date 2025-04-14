Marcus Rashford is reportedly set for ‘showdown talks’ with Ruben Amorim over his Manchester United future if Aston Villa decide not to keep him beyond his current loan.

The relationship between Rashford and Amorim was strained almost from the very beginning. The forward played six times under the United coach from November, and though he scored three goals, the boss took a dislike to him.

Taking issue with the forward’s training efforts, Amorim began to drop Rashford, who did not play for United after early December, before he was then loaned to Aston Villa in January.

It has regularly been stated that Rashford has no future back at Old Trafford if Villa don’t take up their £40million option to sign the forward permanently, with TEAMtalk aware he wants to leave United, and the club have no intention of reintegrating him.

The Daily Star reports that stance could be changing, though. They state Rashford will ‘hold showdown talks’ with Amorim IF he is to return to United from Villa.

It’s said the meeting will aim to ‘clear the air’ between the pair, prior to United’s pre-season tour of America.

That said, the report states United are ‘willing to sell’ Rashford, but if nobody comes in for him, he ‘will be expected’ to be part of the touring party to the USA.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Villa want to keep Rashford

It seems that is moot at the moment anyway, after recent reports stated Villa want to make Rashford’s transfer a permanent one.

Manager Unai Emery has reportedly ‘told Villa chiefs he’s confident the Manchester United forward’s head is in the right place and that signing him would help take the club to the next level.’

Rashford has three goals and five assists so far with Villa, and that promise certainly seems as if it could continue in that same environment.

If Villa weren’t planning on keeping Rashford, it’s been reported that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the forward.

It seems there is little chance that the forward would return to United, though, and especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe going public and having been told some painful truths over his future.

Man Utd round-up: Onana dropped by Amorim

Meanwhile, it has emerged that United goalkeeper Andre Onana was dropped by Amorim for his side’s trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League, to give him some time to get his head right.

It was reported that he would be back in net for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Lyon, though. After his mistakes in the first leg, it was stated United were hoping a Saudi side would bid for the goalkeeper.

Another Red Devils flop could be moving on, with Real Betis said to be close to extending Antony’s stay at the club, where he’s currently on loan.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund could also be on his way out, with Fabrizio Romano revealing Italian clubs have contacted United to find out about the striker’s potential availability.

Marcus Rashford quiz