Mark Goldbridge reveals Jason Wilcox stance on sacking Michael Carrick as Man Utd manager

Manchester United fan and well-known YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has claimed that the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, wants Michael Carrick to continue as the manager, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have any plans to sack the Englishman anytime soon.

Carrick has come under increasing pressure following Man Utd’s disappointing start to the new season.

Man Utd have picked up just four points from four Premier League games and suffered a 3-2 humiliating defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

Carrick was appointed the permanent Man Utd manager at the end of last season.

The former Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had initially been given the managerial role at Old Trafford on an interim basis in January 2026.

Goldbridge, who has 1.1million followers on X and 2.3million subscribers on his YouTube channel, The United Stand, has revealed that while Wilcox wants Carrick to continue as the Man Utd manager, another board member wants the 45-year-old gone.

The presenter posted on X at 9:03am on September 18: “Someone on the board isn’t convinced by Carrick.

“It’s not Wilcox though.

“Wilcox is firmly with Carrick and believes United should stick with his decision for the long term

“The BIG question is why Wilcox is still here?

“Everything he’s touched has been catastrophic and he had no CV for this job in the first place.

“How he’s still calling the shots is incredible

“Wilcox, whose role is to be close to training, supporting Carrick on coaching and recruitment.

“Wilcox has already overseen the dismissals of Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim since arriving at United in April 2024.”

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Man Utd will NOT sack Michael Carrick – sources

TEAMtalk can reveal that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, have no plan to get rid of Carrick as the manager anytime soon.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that the Man Utd chiefs are fully behind Carrick.

A Man Utd source told TEAMtalk: “Listen, the club firmly believe they have a very good young head coach in Michael Carrick.

“There will be no knee-jerk reactions here.

“Things have not gone for Michael and the team in many ways thus far.

“Two wonder goals at Everton prevented the win, in a game they should have won.

“Sunday’s game against Man City was decided by a goal that even the Premier League have since confirmed should not have stood.”

The Athletic’s Manchester United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, has also reported that the Red Devils will stick with Carrick.

Whitwell wrote on X at 8:09am on September 18: “No indication of #MUFC looking at head coach contingencies, with Michael Carrick secure.

“But results will dictate.

“Scrutiny at all levels.

“Players, execs, owners. Glazer debt underpins modest approach by INEOS regime this summer.”

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