Marseille mulling Man Utd raid for superstar who’s had enough of Ten Hag

Marseille could offer an escape route to a fallen Manchester United superstar as early as January, according to a report.

The Red Devils have come in for stinging criticism after producing a tepid display against Newcastle on Saturday.

Man Utd were outfought by Eddie Howe’s side, with Marcus Rashford in particular bearing the brunt of the flak from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher post-match.

But while Rashford’s future at Old Trafford is seemingly secure, the story is at the other end of the spectrum for another high profile United star.

Raphael Varane cost £41m when plucked from Real Madrid back in 2021. The Frenchman counts the World Cup and four Champions League titles on his CV and was expected to be a dominant force in England.

However, on the back of two injury-hit campaigns, Varane has tumbled down the pecking order this term. Manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly selected the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans ahead of Varane.

What’s more, in United’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at the weekend it was left-back Luke Shaw who got the nod ahead of Varane at centre-half.

Sky Germany labelled Varane ‘unhappy’ at his demotion in Manchester. Our own sources told TEAMtalk Varane is particularly baffled at being overlooked for selection in favour of 35-year-old Evans.

Varane hasn’t started a Premier League match for Man Utd since September and speculation he could be on the move in January continues to swirl.

Bayern Munich are a confirmed admirer and are in the market for a new centre-half in January. However, financing a move will be difficult given Varane’s £340,000-a-week wages. A loan has been ruled out by Man Utd.

Now, according to French outlet Foot01, a return to France with Ligue 1 giant Marseille is possible.

Marseille desperate for season-changing January additions

Marseille are now managed by Gennaro Gattuso who it’s claimed will be given freedom to make new signings in January.

Marseille are languishing all the way down in ninth position in Ligue 1, though are top of Group B in the Europa League. Winning that tournament would qualify Marseille for next season’s Champions League.

What’s more, the French side are primed to lose up to six players when the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway on January 13. As such, reinforcements in the winter window have assumed even greater significance.

A centre-back is wanted and one of the players listed in the piece as being under consideration was Man Utd’s Varane.

Little else was reported on the possible transfer, with the article focusing on primarily on players Gattuso could sign from one of his former clubs – Napoli.

Nonetheless, if Varane’s career at Man Utd is coming to a close, a move to Marseille could hold appeal for the player.

TEAMtalk previously learned Varane’s camp have already fielded enquiries from the Saudi Pro League. However, Varane wishes to remain in Europe and would favour joining a high profile side if he does leave United.

Bayern are the calibre of club he’d be willing to join. Marseille will hope Varane views them in the same mould.

Of course, financing a deal will be difficult, especially if Man Utd stick to their guns regarding a permanent sale and not any form of loan.

