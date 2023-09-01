Mason Greenwood: €700,000 a year move on offer as Man Utd U-turn evokes heated transfer battle

Departing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is reportedly the subject of a confirmed offer to join Lazio in a knockdown deal that would see the player earning a modest £11,500 a week.

The 21-year-old forward has been cleared to leave Old Trafford after an internal investigation into his actions following his arrest for attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault back in January 2022. And while those charges were ultimately dropped by the Crown Prosection Service back in February of this year, United have ultimately decided it best for Greenwood to continue his career elsewhere.

As such, the club are trying to facilitate a move away from Old Trafford for the 35-goal attacker.

However, finding a suitor for the Bradford-born player has proved far from easy. And with clubs in England ‘scared off’ by a potential deal, Greenwood has had to explore a move overseas instead.

Once again though, that has proved easier said than done. Roma were quick to rule themselves out the running amid links, while Steven Gerrard quickly branded it ‘fake news’ following claims his Saudi side Al-Ettifaq were preparing an approach.

Over the weekend, Greenwood was linked with a lowly move to Albania, whose top flight is ranked 47th on UEFA’s 55-strong list. Understandably, Greenwood was keen to hold out for a more lucrative move than the eastern European outpost.

To help grease the wheels, Football Insider claims on Friday that a U-turn by United will now seem them waive their demands for a transfer fee for Greenwood.

And as an alternative, they are now willing to let him leave on a loan deal, with the decision seemingly alerting a string of new suitors.

Clubs queuing up to sign Mason Greenwood

First up, and earlier this week, Besiktas were reported to be exploring a potential deal for the player. Reaching out to his agents, the Istanbul side are seemingly keen to bring him in and pair him up with a former Liverpool star.

Then on Friday morning it emerged that Lazio have also opened talks with United over a prospective deal.

The Serie A side can offer Greenwood Champions League football this season, having been drawn in Group E alongside Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord and Celtic.

Having held talks with his entourage, Lazio just needed the green light from manager Maurizio Sarri to push through the deal. And according to Sky Sports News, that has now arrived with the capital-based club offering Greenwood a deal worth €700,000 to move there for the season. That accounts for a lowly £11,500 a week, some distance lower than his current £75,000 a week package at Old Trafford.

Talks are continuing over the structure of the would-be deal, and it remains to be seen whether that would be on a long-term two-year loan or a permanent deal.

However, it seems Lazio are not the only side to express a late interest in Greenwood. The 21-year-old is also the subject of an offer from LaLiga side Getafe.

Any move to Italy or Spain for the player would likely need to go through before Friday’s 11pm deadline. That said, there stands an option of a free-transfer move after the window has closed, should United agree. That would require, however, the club to officially terminate his employment.

Failure to strike a deal with either Lazio or Getafe, could yet see Besiktas back in the running. The Turkey transfer window does not close until September 15, granting them another fortnight to get a prospective deal over the line.

Greenwood has been with United since the age of six and has made 129 appearances since debuting in 2018.

