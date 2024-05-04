Juventus are planning to send Manchester United a derisory bid for Mason Greenwood as they battle another European giant for the attacker, according to a report.

Greenwood has spent the season on loan at Getafe. The winger, who can also play at centre-forward, has shone in Spain by notching 10 goals and six assists in 32 appearances.

Greenwood recently inspired Getafe to a 3-1 La Liga victory over Almeria, registering a brace while also setting up team-mate Jaime Mata for his team’s third goal.

The 22-year-old is heading towards an important summer as Man Utd must decide what to do with him.

His contract expires in June 2025, which means it is highly likely that Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will sell him this summer. Although, recent reports have suggested it is possible that Greenwood could be handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has previously been linked with an incredible move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid. However, Juve and Atletico Madrid are the current teams leading the race for his services.

According to CaughtOffside, Juve and Atleti will challenge each other to try and snare the Englishman in a summer deal.

Atleti will feel they have the advantage as Greenwood has enjoyed his year in Spain, although Juve have confidence in their own negotiating tactics.

Mason Greenwood: Man Utd to be offered lowly sums

While Man Utd have set Greenwood’s price tag at £30-40million, they will not be offered anywhere near that much in the first round of talks.

The report claims Juve will low-ball Man Utd with an absurd starting offer worth just €15-17m (£13-14.5m), which is less than half of what the Red Devils actually want.

There is little mention of how much Atleti might bid, although it is revealed that Diego Simeone’s side will not go above the €30m (£25.6m) mark.

Given Greenwood’s form and his great potential, Man Utd will likely laugh these bids off. They will let Juve and Atleti know that they must pay up or risk seeing Greenwood head elsewhere.

As the one-cap England international is a graduate of the Man Utd academy, his sale will go down as pure profit on the club’s books.

This will help Man Utd to fund moves for some of their top summer targets. A new winger could arrive at the Theatre of Dreams, as Man Utd are understood to be leading Chelsea in the race for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Ratcliffe is also considering moves for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite – who will cost upwards of £70m – and £40m-rated Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as he looks to improve Man Utd’s centre-back ranks.

