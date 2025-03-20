Mason Greenwood could be booted out of Marseille amid manager Roberto De Zerbi’s growing frustration with the player, and a premature exit from the Ligue 1 giant would be great news for Manchester United.

Man Utd waved goodbye to Mason Greenwood last summer when securing a £26.6m deal with Marseille. The frontman has lived up to the hype in France, scoring 16 goals in 28 matches for Marseille across all competitions.

Yet despite his excellent end product, all is not well between Greenwood, his manager and Marseille.

Greenwood was benched by De Zerbi for each of Marseille’s last two Ligue 1 matches. That also included the crunch clash with PSG, with Marseille’s 3-1 defeat all but ending any slim chances they had of overhauling Luis Enrique’s side.

Speaking to DAZN, De Zerbi offered an explanation as to why Greenwood has found himself out of favour.

“For me, he’s not in good physical condition to play,” said the former Brighton manager. “Mason is a crucial player for us.

“If I’m not mistaken, at the beginning of the season, [Ousmane] Dembele didn’t start for several matches [for PSG]. We need Mason. He has to be in good physical condition. It’s very important at this time of year.”

Yet according to a fresh update from RMC Sport reporter, Florent Germain, Greenwood’s problems run deeper.

An apparent ‘lack of commitment’ in training has reared its ugly head, with De Zerbi described as ‘very annoyed’ by the forward’s ‘nonchalant attitude.’

De Zerbi reportedly expects much more from Greenwood, as do Marseille’s hierarchy who will ultimately decide whether the player stays or goes.

And per Germain, it’s now entirely possible that Greenwood is sold after just one season in Marseille. A quickfire sale would be particularly newsworthy back at Old Trafford for one big reason…

Mason Greenwood sale timely for Man Utd

Man Utd successfully inserted a hefty 50 percent sell-on clause into Greenwood’s deal upon selling him to Marseille.

The 50 percent is based on any profit Marseille make above and beyond the £26.6m they paid. If Marseille were to sell Greenwood for £46.6m, for example, United would be due 50 percent of Marseille’s £20m profit = £10m.

Man Utd’s budget for the upcoming summer is expected to be far lighter than most of their major domestic rivals like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

As such, lucrative player sales are required to ensure Ruben Amorim can perform major surgery on his squad.

Securing a healthy second cash injection by way of Greenwood changing clubs again would be a handy bonus indeed.

