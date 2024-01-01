Mason Greenwood: Atletico Madrid shoot out the blocks to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid to Man Utd man

Atletico Madrid have reportedly ‘already been’ in contact with Manchester United regarding the signing of winger Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is doing a decent job of getting his career back on track in Spain. It was decided it would be best for him to leave Old Trafford in order to start turning things around, and Getafe “took a gamble on him,” so says manager Jose Bordalas.

The winger has scored five goals and provided four assists so far during his loan spell, and it seems playing in Spain is serving him well.

It looks likely that his career will continue in the country, but perhaps not with Getafe, despite the fact they’re obviously keen on keeping him around.

Indeed, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with moves for Greenwood of late.

It’s been reported the latter are prepared to offer him the iconic no.10 shirt in order to lure him in.

They’re also set to offer £40million for him, which matches a bid Getafe have also prepared in hopes that they can keep him at the club beyond his loan spell.

While there’s two offers ready to go, Atletico Madrid have placed themselves firmly in the picture for the snare.

Atletico make first move for Greenwood

Indeed, according to Marca, there have ‘already been tests’ from them to United regarding the sale of Greenwood.

They’re seemingly putting the feelers out to see if the move is a possibility.

It’s said that a move for Greenwood has been on the mind of Atletico since before ‘his performance’ against them recently sparked rumours.

It’s not reported if they are planning an offer, and if so, what that would be of.

Given it’s reported there will soon be two £40million offers on United’s table, it would make sense if that’s the tag Atletico sticks on the winger, too.

That said, that they’ve been in contact with the English side, they might have information that the other sides do not.

It remains to be seen whether bids from Atletico, or any of the other sides, will come in January or beyond, but they certainly have their name in the hat.

