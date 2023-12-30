Mason Greenwood: Barcelona go to incredible lengths to convince Man Utd forward to reject Real Madrid, Getafe

A report has revealed the stunning lengths Barcelona are willing to go to in order to win the race for Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood, who is also wanted in a permanent deal by Real Madrid and Getafe.

After charges of attempted rape, coercive behaviour and assault against Greenwood were dropped in February – due to key witnesses withdrawing their involvement – Man Utd opted to help the 22-year-old continue his footballing career by loaning him out to La Liga side Getafe. Man Utd had decided it would not be suitable for Greenwood to play for them this season, given the backlash such a move would entail, as well as the intense media spotlight that surrounds the Premier League.

Greenwood has shone at Getafe so far, notching five goals and four assists in 15 games. As per WhoScored, he has been their second-best forward this season behind Borja Mayoral, picking up an average rating of 6.78.

Greenwood is top of the Getafe charts when it comes to shots per game (2.3) and dribbles per game (1.2), while he is also second for key passes per game (1.1).

It is unclear exactly what will happen with Greenwood at the end of the campaign. His Man Utd deal does not expire until the summer of 2025, so there is a chance he could play for the Red Devils next term – though that is unlikely. Instead, it would make sense if Man Utd got the Englishman off their books by selling him to a Spanish team.

Getafe, as expected, are very keen to sign him permanently after being hugely impressed by his performances. On Thursday, it was claimed that Getafe have sent Man Utd a club-record offer worth £40million to land Greenwood on a permanent basis.

However, it is not guaranteed that the player will remain at the Estadio Coliseum for the long run. Indeed, Greenwood’s form has incredibly alerted La Liga titans Barcelona and Real Madrid to a possible deal.

Both Barca and Madrid feel Greenwood has the ability to become a big hit at Champions League level once again, following his impressive rise at Man Utd. And they are even willing to take on the backlash that signing him may cause, such is his potential impact.

Update on Mason Greenwood future

The Sun have now provided an update on the transfer pursuit. They state that Barca are hoping to lure Greenwood to the Nou Camp by offering him Lionel Messi’s iconic No 10 shirt.

Following Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, the shirt was picked up by youngster Ansu Fati. But his future at Barca is up in the air, as he is spending the season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blaugrana could therefore try to convince Greenwood to snub a massive switch to Madrid by giving him the opportunity to follow in Messi’s footsteps.

The report adds that despite Barca’s financial difficulties, they have managed to draw up a £40m bid that will match Getafe’s.

For Man Utd, Greenwood’s loan spell away from Old Trafford could not have worked out much better. He has excelled in Spain and is now the subject of a three-way transfer battle.

As such, Man Utd will be hoping there is a bidding war for his services, so they can pick up even more than that £40m fee.

