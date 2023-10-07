Big update on Mason Greenwood future with Man Utd attacker to choose between two teams

Mason Greenwood has a big choice to make about his international future as Jamaica national team boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has left the door open for the Manchester United man to link up with his squad in the future.

After being arrested in January 2022, Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, coercive behaviour and assault in October last year. But those charges were dropped in February as the Crown Prosecution Service said there was ‘no longer a realistic prospect of conviction’ after key witnesses withdrew their involvement.

On August 21, Man Utd revealed their decision on Greenwood’s future following a lengthy investigation into his actions. They stated that they did not believe Greenwood had done the things he was accused of, though he had ‘made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for’.

The Red Devils added that Greenwood would not restart his career at Man Utd and that they would help the forward find a new club. However, Man Utd did not completely shut down the possibility of Greenwood returning to their first team in the future.

Greenwood subsequently signed for Spanish club Getafe on loan. So far, he has made four appearances, registering one assist in that time, though he is yet to score his first goal.

The Man Utd academy graduate has made one outing for the England national team, appearing for 12 minutes in a 1-0 win over Iceland back in 2020.

But a big change could be in store for Greenwood. During a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Hallgrimsson was quizzed about Greenwood, who is of Jamaican descent. The manager said: “I’m not different from all coaches in the world. We would like to have the best talent on our team. If he gets his former fitness and former levels, then for sure he would have that level to help Jamaica.”

Greenwood did represent England in a competitive Nations League fixture, but FIFA rules state he is still able to switch allegiances to Jamaica. Should Greenwood impress at Getafe, then he could return to the international stage.

Mason Greenwood could secure permanent Man Utd exit

At club level, both Greenwood and Man Utd will be facing a huge decision in summer 2024, when the player returns from his loan spell.

As mentioned previously, Man Utd have not definitively ruled out Greenwood representing them again. But the huge public backlash makes this unlikely.

Should Man Utd instead opt to sell Greenwood, then it is likely he would head to a European team. Clubs from Italy and Turkey have previously been linked with moves for him.

