Mason Greenwood: Blockbuster move ON as Real Madrid, Atletico prepare to punish Man Utd hesitation

Interested sides including Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will look to take advantage of the fact Mason Greenwood is unlikely to return to England by completing a simple summer snare.

Greenwood was regarded as a generational talent when he broke onto the scene at Manchester United.

He was tracked by the likes of Real Madrid in his teens and was expected to be one of England’s best players for years to come.

His career took a very different turn when off-field allegations came to light, and he was suspended by his club as he awaited to trial for attempted rape and assault.

The case against him was dropped by prosecutors earlier this year.

It left United with a decision to make and some figures at the club were keen to keep him on the books last summer. However, the choice was made to loan him out to Getafe for a season, and he has since become a key player for the La Liga side.

He’s scored five goals in all competitions and chipped in with four assists; Getafe are eighth in the table.

This has led to interest returning from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and a host of other clubs in Spain and around Europe.

United may have to cash in as keeping Greenwood risks destabilising the fan base and could alienate the women’s team.

The Premier League side are not completely sold on the idea of getting rid of the winger. Some at the club are understood to believe there is a pathway for the 22-year-old to return to the fold at Old Trafford.

Interested sides, meanwhile, think that there will be no way for Greenwood to return to England on a professional basis and will look to take advantage of that in the summer.

Getafe in tough spot despite desire

Getafe are keen to make his loan deal permanent, but his current side will be unlikely to realise that ambition due to the financial muscle of others who are keen and the current salary that Greenwood earns at United, understood to be around £100,000 per-week.

It is likely to become one of the stories of the summer, but Greenwood is enjoying playing regularly in Spain. He has put in some very strong performances in La Liga, helping unfancied Getafe into the race for the European slots.

He will enter the last year of his deal at Manchester United in June and clubs will move to try and secure a cut-price deal.

It is seen by many clubs around Europe as one of the coups of the summer if they can land the winger’s signature in 2024, despite the negativity his presence attracts.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood: Explosive Man Utd return ‘not ruled out’ as Barcelona, Real Madrid join five-team transfer chase