Manchester United fully expect to sell Mason Greenwood this summer and hope his renaissance at Getafe can help raise significant transfer funds with the academy star one of four academy talents Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to move on.

The 22-year-old forward was loaned out to the LaLiga side over the summer after it was deemed it too controversial to continue with his career at Old Trafford. While Greenwood has seen all charges against him dropped, having been arrested for attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm back in January 2022, the wave of protests over him continuing his career at Manchester United meant the club felt it best to allowed him to rebuild his career – and reputation – elsewhere.

Greenwood has been a man on a mission out in Spain, settling quickly into his new environment and scoring five goals and adding four assists from 15 appearances so far.

Understandably, Getafe would love to make Greenwood’s move permanent this summer, with both their president Angel Corres and coach Jorge Bordalas making clear their wishes to continue working with one-time England man.

However, their chances of a permanent deal look tough, with the renaissance of the player leading to admiring glances from some of LaLiga’s top sides. Indeed, reports in recent days have suggested Barcelona are exploring a summer deal worth in the region of €40m (£34m) and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe unwilling to stand in the way of a sale and including a number of clauses to maximise the Manchester United profit.

Claims of a move to the Nou Camp have indeed gathered pace in recent days, and with Greenwood himself reportedly instructing his agent that he is sees a transfer to Catalonia as something of a ‘dream move’.

READ MORE ~ Mason Greenwood: Man Utd return chances reviewed as big guns lurk

Ratcliffe wants to raise £100m from sales of Man Utd academy talent

With Greenwood seemingly no seeing a future for himself at Old Trafford, it seems just a question of just how much United can raise from his sale.

According to iNews, the club’s new minority shareholder Ratcliffe wants to sell off three of the club’s academy stars this summer to raise as much as £100m.

And the exit of Greenwood – a player they had initially written off as an asset when news of his impending Crown Court trial materialised – is seen as something of a bonus now for United.

With 18 months remaining on his contract, United know this summer represents their last realistic chance of claiming a sizeable fee for his services.

And with not just Barcelona keen on his services – Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Valencia have also been touted as suitors – Ratcliffe has reportedly made clear his plans to cash in on the player.

Pete Hall of iNews spoke to a Spain-based insider about Greenwood’s future and it seems that, while there are issues attached to the signing of the controversial star, moves are very much in place to move him on.

The source in question said: “Of course a move for him may be problematic, with clubs unwilling to comment on any links at this stage. But Barca have been watching him from the minute he arrived, as have other teams.”

Ratcliffe also plans to offload three more Man Utd stars

Per the report, Greenwood will not be the first and last academy star to leave United this summer.

Indeed, the ruthless new United chief, who will be given full sporting control at the club once his investment gets official ratification, also plans to move on three other academy stars in the summer months too.

Two of those have already moved out on loan with Hannibal Mejbri joining Sevilla on loan until the end of the season and Alvaro Fernandez making a similar move to Benfica, having earlier starred on loan with Granada.

Mejbri’s switch grants Sevilla the option to make the move permanent for a fee of €20m; the truth of the matter is that, even if the LaLiga side don’t take up that option, United have decided to move the Tunisian on.

As for Fernandez, Benfica have an obligation to make the move a permanent €6m deal if he features in at least 50% of their games between now and the end of the season.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the report also claims Ratcliffe is also willing to move on Scott McTominay too, with the Scotland international not seen as irreplacable and despite enjoying an excellent season under Erik ten Hag.

The 27-year-old has made 233 appearances since debuting under Jose Mourinho back in the 2016/17 season and has become one of United’s most consistent players in a difficult campaign so far, scoring six times in 24 games.

However, with Ten Hag having tried to offload him last summer, Ratcliffe has reportedly decided that the club will be open to offers for him again and would be willing to move him on if a suitable bid arrived on their doorstep.

DON’T MISS ~ Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd green light to sign incredible 450-goal striker thanks to Omar Berrada