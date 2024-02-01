Manchester United are keeping tabs on the progress of in-form Getafe striker Borja Mayoral while making regular checks on Mason Greenwood – and reports have outlined how a surprise move could be pulled off for a bargain fee.

Bradford-born forward Greenwood was sent out on loan to the LaLiga side at the start of the season, giving him the chance to rebuild his career and reputation after a difficult couple of years. And while charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were ultimately dropped by the CPS following the withdrawal of a key witness, it was decided he would have to continue his playing career away from Manchester United.

Thankfully for Greenwood, the move to Getafe has done him the world of good and he’s raised his profile again significantly since the move. And amid claims he is already Getafe’s GOAT, his form has seen him scouted by some of the biggest clubs in the world, with Barcelona reportedly among those keen.

Indeed, it was even claimed last month that Greenwood has already decided he wants out at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to maximise their profit and even considering one of three swap deals for elite Barcelona stars.

However, United still hold all the cards over Greenwood and he is currently scheduled to return to Old Trafford ahead of pre-season training. With a year left on his deal by that stage, United will have a major decision to make on his future.

Man Utd take liking to Mayoral after deciding Greenwood future

And while a return to the United line-up next season cannot entirely be ruled out, multiple reports insist Greenwood remains happy in Spain and that United will simply sell for the best fee they can.

However, there is something of a twist to the tale with reports claiming United scouts have taken a significant liking to Greenwood’s teammate Mayoral, who partners the United loanee in attack.

The 26-year-old frontman has 16 goals from 25 games so far this season, having recently also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

But according to Givemesport, United have also now taken a shine to the striker, having been impressed with his efficiency in front of goal that sees him sat alongside Jude Bellingham and Artem Dovdyk.

It’s also suggested that United believe a clause in Mayoral’s deal could see them prise Mayoral away for a bargain fee of around £12m.

Quite whether that is accurate or not remains to be seen, though that would certainly be for considerably less than his market value if accurate.

Given the fee involved, United are reportedly eager to get a deal done – and potentially even before the winter window closes for business at 11pm on Thursday.

And while that may be a tall order, especially given that United have to tread carefully around FFP limitations, they will continue to keep an eye on the former Real Madrid academy graduate with regards a summer swoop.

Greenwood comes in for criticism from Getafe boss

Greenwood, meanwhile, appears to have been told to raise his standards by Getafe boss Jose Bordalas after the loan forward struck his seventh goal in his 20th appearance for the club during Monday’s win over Granada.

The win keeps Getafe in 10th place, but Bordalas wants Greenwood to show the same amount of consistency over 90 minutes, rather than just illustrating flashes of his brilliance.

“He is a great player but everyone has a job. We are very happy with the work from Greenwood, Borja, Maxi but without everyone’s work he cannot shine,” Bordalas said.

“Greenwood had a great first half, although not so much in the second half.

“But everyone has worked for the team. They were aware of the importance of the game and finally we achieved it.”

Greenwood also has four assists for Getafe, giving him a total goal contribution of 11, or one for every 1.6 appearances.

