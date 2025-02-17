Manchester United could have their transfer kitty significantly boosted by Mason Greenwood securing a lucrative transfer this summer, according to a report.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe after Man Utd decided it would be too difficult to reintegrate him into their first-team squad. The forward shone while in Spain, notching 10 goals and six assists in 36 matches for Getafe and resultantly emerging on the radars of several European giants.

Greenwood ultimately headed to France by joining Marseille in a transfer worth €31.6million (£26.6m).

As United chiefs are well aware of the 23-year-old’s big talent, they included a sell-on clause when letting him join Marseille. As per Sky Sports, that sell-on clause is set at between 40 and 50 per cent.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the clause could end up earning United big money in the summer.

It is claimed that Marseille’s Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to make Greenwood a statement signing for the 2025-26 campaign.

After ‘keeping a close eye’ on the Englishman in recent weeks, PSG have supposedly launched a ‘formal offer’ worth €75m (£62.4m / $78.6m) for his signature.

United are set for a ‘lucrative’ cash injection if Greenwood does complete a controversial switch to the French capital.

If the sell-on clause stands at 40 per cent, then the Red Devils will get €30m (£25m / $31.4m). But if the clause is worth 50 per cent, then United could receive as much as €37.5m (£31.2m / $39.3m).

Man Utd hopeful of Greenwood cash influx

Given the source of this news, we may need to wait before seeing if a bid from PSG actually comes to fruition.

But it would not be a surprise if Greenwood joined a truly elite club from Marseille in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The right winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, has been in great form this season, registering 15 goals and four assists in 24 appearances so far.

That includes goals in Marseille’s recent league wins over Lyon and Saint-Etienne.

United boss Ruben Amorim would be delighted if he was given extra transfer funds thanks to Greenwood.

The Portuguese had a tough January as United were limited to just one signing – Patrick Dorgu – due to financial issues.

United are plotting a transformative summer as they try to build a team that suits Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation and can also compete for major trophies.

Amorim’s No 1 objective is his former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, while other potential targets include wing-back Geovany Quenda and centre-half Castello Lukeba.

DON’T MISS: Gary Neville blasts ‘awful’ Ruben Amorim tactics as Man Utd are beaten again

Man Utd transfers: Gyokeres battle; Rashford plan

While Gyokeres is a top target for Amorim, United will need to move quickly and strongly to win the chase for his services.

Reports claim that Real Madrid are planning to sell a big name in order to help them fund a move of their own for the Swedish striker.

Marcus Rashford is a player who will almost certainly depart Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer after falling out with Amorim.

While Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan, he is already eyeing a transfer to Barcelona later this year.