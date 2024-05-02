Mason Greenwood: Man Utd D-day approaches as Ratcliffe nears huge decision on forward’s sale

Manchester United have a big decision to make over the future of Mason Greenwood, who is being chased by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old was informed by the Red Devils last August that he wouldn’t be playing for the club again after their internal investigation into the circumstances around his 2022 arrest and the subsequent dropping of the criminal charges brought against him.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe later said he would look into Greenwood’s situation again, prompting rumours that a controversial U-turn could be made.

Greenwood has since rebuilt his career while on loan with Getafe, where he has scored 10 goals and made six assists in 31 appearances so far.

His performances have put some top clubs on red believe. His suitors believe there is an opportunity to snap him up for a cut-price fee in the upcoming transfer window.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Juventus are keeping a close eye on his situation, while Atletico Madrid are also big admirers of his.

A fresh report has now confirmed how much Man Utd are willing to sell him for – but the forward signing a new contract at Old Trafford also isn’t off the cards.

Man Utd tipped to offer Mason Greenwood new deal

According to Italian outlet iNews, Juventus have emerged as the ‘leading contenders’ to sign Greenwood this summer.

Several other European clubs have also ‘expressed an interest’ in signing the Man Utd loanee, so he certainly has no shortage of suitors.

TEAMtalk sources state that an unnamed club from the Premier League have also made a ‘tentative enquiry’ about bringing him in.

However, the report states that Man Utd are not willing to let Greenwood leave for ‘fire-sale prices’ and will demand a minimum of £40m for his signature.

If none of his suitors are willing to match that fee, Ratcliffe is open to the idea of handing a contract extension to the attacker.

He is currently under contract until 2025, and adding one year onto his deal opens up the possibility of him being sent out on loan again.

This comes as a major boost to Getafe, who would love to keep him around for another season.

A return to playing at Old Trafford is not completely ruled out by the report, but there is no doubt that such a decision would be met by backlash.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Juventus, Atletico or another club are willing to match Man Utd’s £40m valuation of Greenwood.

