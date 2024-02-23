Mason Greenwood makes decision on explosive Man Utd return as Ratcliffe plan of action comes to light

Mason Greenwood would jump at the chance to play for Manchester United again as he believes he owes a ‘debt’ to the club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played for the Red Devils since January 2022 after his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

Just over a year later, the criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped due to key witnesses withdrawing and new evidence emerging.

Man Utd then conducted an internal investigation and initially considered reintegrating Greenwood into the squad, before widespread backlash changed their minds.

They then decided to send the attacker out on loan to Spanish club Getafe. Greenwood has gone on to make 21 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring five goals and making five assists in the process.

His fine form has caught the attention of several top European clubs including Barcelona, who are considering a move for the former England international in the summer.

Man Utd have been expected to cash in on Greenwood at the end of the season, but new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has hinted that this may not be the case.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal interest sparks Tottenham to consider activating £30m buy-back clause on brilliant defender

Ratcliffe: ‘Greenwood is a Man Utd player’

In a recent interview, Ratcliffe said that Man Utd will look again at Greenwood’s situation and “justify” any decision they make.

“Yes, absolutely. We will make a decision and we will justify it,” he said.

“He’s a Manchester United footballer so we are in charge of football. So the answer is yes, we have to make decisions.”

In the wake of those comments, The Sun have claimed that Greenwood would definitely be interested in playing at Old Trafford again.

The report states: “Mason respected the decision Manchester United made to send him to Spain, but he always wanted to return to the team after the police investigation involving him came to an end.

“He believes he has a debt to repay the fans and the manager and would love a second chance.

“To him, Manchester United is the biggest and best club in the world and if a chance emerged for him to go back he would.”

Greenwood may have been cleared of all charges but the prospect of him playing for Man Utd again is a topic of huge controversy.

Many close to the club believe that such a decision would risk alienating big sections of the fanbase and also prompt global backlash.

With that in mind, Ratcliffe and others at Man Utd will have to think extremely carefully before sanctioning his return.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd stunned as Tottenham prepare to ‘battle’ for classy Bundesliga star; price tag revealed