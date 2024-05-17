Mason Greenwood: Euro giants join race for Man Utd exile as club accelerate replacement plan

The future of Mason Greenwood will be one of the biggest stories of the summer, with Manchester United looking for a buyer for the exiled forward.

It was announced last year that the 22-year-old would not be playing for the Red Devils again after an internal investigation into his arrest and the subsequent dropping of charges against him.

There have been rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could perform a U-turn and allow him to be reintegrated into the first team, but he would much prefer to offload him for a sizeable fee.

Greenwood has rebuilt his career on loan with Getafe, where he has scored an impressive 10 goals and made eight assists to date.

The Spanish club would love to keep him around for another season but seem resigned to losing him as European giants queue up for his signature.

According to fresh reports, Getafe are lining up a deal for Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq as a replacement for Greenwood.

Meanwhile, Greenwood’s agents are looking for his next big opportunity. Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been heavily linked with the Man Utd loanee, but another Euro giant is also in contention.

Napoli line up move for Mason Greenwood

As per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Napoli have joined the race for Greenwood and are ready to compete with Atletico and Juventus for his signature.

They are ‘well aware’ that he will be available for transfer this summer and are very interested in bringing him to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made the Man Utd loanee a priority target for the upcoming window as he looks to bolster the squad and get them challenging for the Serie A title again.

The Italian giants won the Scudetto last term but have been unable to compete with Inter Milan this time around, who won the league with five games to spare.

It’s thought that Greenwood is ready to embark on a new challenge and a switch to Italy seems to be on the cards for him.

He is keen to play at the highest level possible next season as he aims to rebuild his reputation as one of the best young wingers in Europe.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd will not accept a ‘reduced fee’ for Greenwood and believe they can recoup a fee of around £50m.

We also understand that two unnamed Premier League clubs have made tentative enquiries about signing him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli lodge a formal offer for him in the coming weeks as the transfer window kicks into gear.