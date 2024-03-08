Mason Greenwood: Euro titan ‘in contact’ over Man Utd raid after Ratcliffe makes final pre-season decision

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly begun preliminary talks with Manchester United to see if they can sign Mason Greenwood, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided whether the forward will take part in this summer’s pre-season tour.

Greenwood is currently enjoying a great loan spell away from Man Utd with La Liga side Getafe. The versatile forward has emerged into one of Getafe’s most important players, while registering eight goals and five assists in 26 appearances.

He got on the scoresheet again last weekend, easing past the goalkeeper and finishing on his right foot to give Getafe a 2-0 lead against Las Palmas. Although, Getafe were ultimately pegged back to a 3-3 draw.

Greenwood’s impressive performances in Spain have led to speculation he might return to Man Utd and form part of the new era under INEOS chief Ratcliffe.

When asked about this recently, the Man Utd part-owner replied: “He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football.

“So the answer is, ‘Yeah, we have to make decisions’. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made.

“He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision, so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not? Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well, would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

Mason Greenwood will not join Man Utd pre-season tour

As per an update from the Daily Star, Ratcliffe and his fellow Man Utd chiefs ‘are expected to block Greenwood’ from heading out on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

It seems the 22-year-old is in line to be sold, no matter if he wants to return to Old Trafford and restart his Man Utd career.

This decision from Ratcliffe will be music to the ears of Barcelona officials. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca have ramped up their pursuit of Greenwood by ‘initiating contact’ over his potential signing.

The Blaugrana want to know how much Man Utd will demand before selling the English attacker. In February, it was claimed that Man Utd will accept offers worth €40million (£29m).

Barca may have to act fast and submit an appropriate bid, as Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on Greenwood’s situation. Real Madrid have been linked too, though their brilliant attacking options – plus the potential addition of Kylian Mbappe – makes a swoop for Greenwood unlikely.

While Greenwood’s value has increased due to his performances in La Liga, Man Utd cannot hold out for an astronomical sum when selling him. After all, his contract with them expires in summer 2025, while other clubs also know that Man Utd are looking to offload.

A club transfer for Greenwood could coincide with a big change at international level. Earlier this week, Jamaica boss Heimir Hallgrimsson admitted he ‘would love’ Greenwood to become part of his squad.

Greenwood played once for the England national team, back in September 2020, but remains eligible to switch allegiances to Jamaica.

