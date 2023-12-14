Mason Greenwood: Explosive Man Utd return ‘not ruled out’ as Barcelona, Real Madrid join five-team transfer chase

Mason Greenwood is being tracked by Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other European super-powers, according to reports – while a return to the Manchester United fold for next season is also not yet out the question either.

Greenwood has been on the Manchester United books since the age of six but it was decided he would leave on loan during the summer after a return to the first-team fold under Erik ten Hag was deemed too controversial.

That’s after a wave of protests met claims that he was due to return to the United squad following a long investigation into his conduct and after his arrest, in January 2022, for a series of serious sexual offences, ranging from attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

While the Crown Prosection Service dropped all charges after the withdrawal of a key witness, the 22-year-old was left free to resume his professional career, that ultimately coming in Madrid with Getafe.

Since the switch to the LaLiga minnows, however, the one-time capped England forward has not looked back, putting in a string of eye-catching displays that have seen him score four goals and add three assists from just 13 appearances.

As a result, Getafe have made clear their intentions to sign Greenwood on a permanent deal with a key clause seemingly allowing the LaLiga side the chance to snap up the player in a bargain deal.

However, their route to his signing may not be quite as cut and dried as originally made out. And according to talkSPORT, as many as five clubs are all vying to get their hands on the Bradford-born forward in summer 2024.

Barcelona, Real Madrid want Man Utd loanee Mason Greenwood

That chase is reportedly headed by Barcelona, with their boss Xavi reportedly seeing the chance to sign the 22-year-old as a great opportunity for his side.

However, any approach will likely face strong competition with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also joining the chase for Greenwood, having been impressed by his impact at Getafe.

With talk mounting too that Greenwood is the Getafe GOAT, Bayern Munich are also reported to have made their interest in his signing known, while confirmed transfer intentions from his current side are setting up what could well be a five-team chase for his signature.

Wherever he ends up, it’s reported that Getafe, under the terms of his loan, will be entitled to 20% of any transfer fee, as ‘compensation’ for their part in his rehabiliation as a top-tier footballer.

Discussing his future and a potential move, talkSPORT say of Barcelona: “The Spanish giants have sent scouts to watch Manchester United striker Greenwood in action during his loan spell at Getafe.

“Along with Barcelona, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have also had scouts watching the 22-year-old’s matches this campaign.

“Getafe are also keen to sign Greenwood permanently at the end of the season. And they have a clause entitling them to 20 per cent of any fee if he is sold to another club.”

While it was claimed recently claimed Greenwood has made his decision clear not to return to Manchester United next summer, a new report by 90min claims there still remains a possibility that the 22-year-old – who debuted for the club in March 2019 – could yet resume his career at Old Trafford next summer.

Could Mason Greenwood make Man Utd return?

And they state that while ‘a return to United can’t be fully ruled out’, the final decision will not be made on whether Greenwood stays or leaves until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment has been formalised and the club’s new footballing department appointed’.

Either way, a return to the United colours would still be deemed hugely controversial and would be met by another strong wave of protests.

All these developments, though, will come as a blow to Getafe’s hopes of nailing down Greenwood to a permanent transfer.

He has helped them climb to ninth in LaLiga and their president Angel Corres recently confirmed his desire to turn extend his loan into a something long term.

Speaking earlier in the week, Corres said: “We have not talked about price. We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester [United].

“But we are still happy with the meetings and with the video conferences we have with them.

“It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole [of the contract] because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot [in Greenwood]. From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester [United] to see if they are happy.

“The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him. He didn’t play for 16 months and I think that in January, February he will be able to get the rhythm. He will give us satisfaction.”

Greenwood is contracted to Manchester United until summer 2025 and it is reported initially they would be seeking a fee of around €25m (£21.5m) to sell the player on.

However, increased demand around his services could yet drive the price higher, making it a win-win situation for United.

