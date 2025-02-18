It may not be in Man Utd's interests for Mason Greenwood to leave Marseille this summer

Manchester United have the option to increase their sell-on percentage in Mason Greenwood’s contract, with sources explaining why a move this summer may not actually be of the biggest benefit for the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old left Old Trafford permanently in last summer following a successful season-long loan with Getafe which followed serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February 2023. An internal review at Manchester United determined Greenwood would never play for the club again.

Marseille signed Greenwood in a deal worth up to £26.6million, which includes a 50% sell-on clause for Man Utd, meaning they will recoup half of the profit the French club make from any sale, as things stand.

However, TEAMtalk understands that the sell-on clause is actually flexible, meaning Man Utd have the ability to buy further sell-on percentages, with the option triggered by both performance-related criteria and time.

As Greenwood’s contract goes along, Man Utd have windows of opportunities where they can buy a greater sell-on percentage stake, and in doing so, effectively refund Marseille a portion of the purchase price in order to take the sell-on percent higher than 50%.

Greenwood has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances so far for Marseille, capturing the attention of some elite European sides. The longer Greenwood stays and the better he performs, the more convinced the Red Devils will be that his value will rise, and then they may choose to increase their sell-on percentage.

Sources say that Greenwood’s sell-on clause could increase to over 60%, although as things stand it’s still 50% and whether that changes before the summer remains to be seen.

Barcelona remain interested in Mason Greenwood

There have been some reports suggesting that Greenwood is valued at €70m (£58.1m, $73.2m) by Marseille.

As mentioned, Man Utd will only collect 50% of the profit of any Greenwood sale. £58.1m would mean a profit of £35.5m for Marseille, so Man Utd would collect £17.75m in that instance.

TEAMtalk understands that there is interest in Greenwood, but sources have played down the idea of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, despite links. Marseille would likely prefer to do business with a foreign suitor if Greenwood is sold.

PSG are keen to bring in a new striker in the summer, but Victor Osimhen remains a top target for the Ligue 1 giants. He could be available for around £58m and PSG would be willing to sign him for that fee, amid reported rival interest from Man Utd. There is appeal at reuniting Osimhen with his former Napoli teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Barcelona are big admirers of Greenwood though and have been tracking him since his loan spell with Getafe, but the forward would have to take a wage cut to make a switch to the Camp Nou feasible.

The Catalans are looking at bringing in a new forward this summer and Lille’s Jonathan David would make the most financial sense, as he will be available on a free transfer, but Greenwood remains one to watch.

Any sale of Greenwood would be positive for Man Utd due to their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation, and it will be interesting to see if they do increase their sell-on clause in the coming months.

IN FOCUS: Mason Greenwood’s season so far