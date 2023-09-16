Mason Greenwood: Getafe debut put on hold as extraordinary Man Utd costs emerge over loan move

Claims that Mason Greenwood is in line to make an immediate debut for Getafe after arriving there on loan have been quickly dismissed by coach Jose Bordalas, as new details emerged of the lengths Manchester United are going to in order to help the 21-year-old settle in Spain.

The Bradford-born forward has signed for Madrid’s ‘poor third cousins’ on a season’s loan from United, after the Red Devils decided it best he continues his career away from Old Trafford.

And while all charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm have been dropped by the CPS following the withdrawal of a key witness, a public backlash against his potential return to the United first team meant they were left with little choice but to move the player on.

While the likes of Lazio and Besiktas were linked, it was Getafe who ultimately won the race for his signature and sealed with it one of the most talked about transfers of the summer window. This article here explains exactly why Getafe, often mocked in Spain, were happy to take their chance to sign the controversial 21-year-old.

While only having been in Spain for two weeks, Greenwood’s impact is already been felt at the LaLiga club. Indeed, Getafe are one the Spanish football’s newest clubs, having only been founded in 1983. Recently celebrating their 40th birthday, they have not had too many famous names play for them over the years.

As a result, Greenwood is already being tipped to become Getafe’s GOAT.

To that end there is also talk that an immediate debut will arrive with reports claiming Getafe will unleash Greenwood in Sunday’s home LaLiga clash against Osasuna.

Mason Greenwood debut for Getafe will be put on hold

Amid the mass hysteria, Bordalas is adamant that Greenwood’s first outing for his new club, though, is unlikely to arrive any time soon.

“He is a great hope and there is a great expectation to see him play,” Bordalas told Mundo Deportivo. “However, he has not played for over 18 months. He will need a period of adaptation in order to rise to the level of his teammates. We have to be patient and take care of him.

“The day-to-day will tell us when he is able to compete. You have to have patience.

“We know the potential and the level that he has. I don’t like to talk on an individual level but the teammates are helping him a lot. The dressing room has welcomed him with open arms, just like the rest of the new players, and everyone has felt the warmth of the group.”

As for Greenwood, he just sees the opportunity as a chance to rebuild his reputation and his career.

After losing 20 months of his career, he hopes his time in Spain allows him the chance to become famous for the football talent he was born with, rather than his arrest for a number of hugely-serious charges, for which, Greenwood, has insisted all along, he is not guilty of.

Nonetheless, Manchester United also have a vested interest in his progress too. While it remains doubtful he will ever kick a ball for the Red Devils again, he remains contracted to the club until 2025. To that end, they could even look to extend his deal to ensure his market value remains high and with the possibility growing that a successful season in Spain could see him sold for a sizeable fee next summer.

Man Utd giving Greenwood vast support in Spain

Indeed, it is in their best interests that Greenwood gets his career back on track and allow them to recoup a fee for an asset the club seemingly were likely to have to write off before the case against him was dropped.

When Greenwood made the move to Spain, the statement released by the Red Devils promised to support him and help him acclimatise to his new life in Spain.

Now details of the costs behind that have emerged via multiple reports.

United are already covering around £50,000 of his £75,000 a week wages. Goal also reports that United are also paying £8,000 a month for his six-bedroom Villa in the leafy Madrid suburbs, which is close to Getafe’s training ground.

They are also footing the bill for a translator who is available 24/7. In addition, it’s reported that they are also paying for friends and family to make regular visits out to Spain to see him and ensure his transition to life in Spain is as smooth as possible.

The Getafe squad and fans have also welcomed Greenwood and his partner, Harriet Robson, with open arms.

A report in the Daily Mail read: ‘For Mason and his family it has been a breath of fresh air. For a long time, his life in Manchester was restricted to his house. In Spain, he can go to the supermarket and the restaurant and if people recognise him they are warm towards him.

‘The fear he had in the UK is not there anymore. It’s early, but he can’t believe how well it has gone so far.’

