Mason Greenwood: Getafe set date for permanent Man Utd transfer talks, as Prem clubs ‘send scouts’

Getafe have decided they will speak to Manchester United about a permanent move for Mason Greenwood in April, while Premier League clubs have reportedly begun tracking his form.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and subsequently charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour. However, those charges were then dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service due to key witnesses withdrawing their involvement and ‘new material’ coming to light.

Man Utd then conducted their own internal investigation into the forward’s actions. They concluded that he ‘did not commit’ the offences he was originally charged with, though he ‘made mistakes’ which he is ‘taking responsibility for’.

Man Utd also announced that they would help Greenwood continue his career at the top level, though he would not play for them in the 2023-24 campaign due to the ‘difficult’ circumstances.

As a result, the Red Devils sent Greenwood out on loan to Getafe. And the Englishman’s influence on Getafe has gradually improved, with his record standing at four goals and three assists in 11 matches. That includes a goal and two assists in his last three outings.

In October, it emerged that Greenwood is open to extending his spell with Getafe, should they look to engineer such a transfer.

And with Greenwood gradually becoming an important player for manager Jose Bordalas, it seems a permanent move could well happen.

There has now been a double update on the 22-year-old’s future. According to The Athletic, Getafe chiefs will speak with their Man Utd counterparts about Greenwood’s permanent signing in April.

Mason Greenwood enjoying Spain adventure

By then, both parties will have a better picture of how Greenwood looks set to perform over an entire season, in the wake of his arrest and subsequent release. This will, in turn, help both clubs to lay out how much they feel he is worth.

The report adds that Greenwood is enjoying his time in Spain, and for several reasons. He is happy living in Madrid and is enjoying the weather, food and house on offer.

Greenwood is also thriving away from the intense media spotlight that the Premier League, and in particular Man Utd, has around it.

Getafe immediately told the Bradford-born attacker that they wanted him to learn Spanish, and he is gradually improving thanks to his Spanish teacher.

A separate report from Spanish outlet AS reveals that multiple top-flight clubs in England have ‘sent scouts’ to watch Greenwood in action recently. They have been impressed by his growing influence on the Getafe team. And scouts will have particularly enjoyed his wonderstrike against Almeria on Saturday.

However, with The Athletic reporting that Greenwood is happy in Spain, he could reject the advances of those Premier League suitors in order to remain at Getafe.

Plus, it would be a surprise if one of Man Utd’s English rivals ended up signing Greenwood, due to the intense backlash that would surround such a transfer.

