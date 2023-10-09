Mason Greenwood Instagram post hits over a million likes after Man Utd forward scores first goal in 625 days

Mason Greenwood’s Instagram post after scoring his first goal for Spanish side Getafe has reached over a million likes in less than 24 hours.

The 22-year-old joined the LaLiga outfit on loan from Manchester United last month and made his league debut in Getafe’s 3-2 win over Osasuna.

And now Greenwood now notched his first goal for the Spanish side after he put the team 2-1 ahead in the first half of their game against Celta Vigo.

That lead did not last long, however, with Rafael Benitez’s Celta side eventually equalising as both teams picked up a point.

Getafe have struggled so far and currently sit 11th in the league, having won only two of their opening LaLiga contests.

But Bradford-born forward Greenwood was delighted to get off the mark in the draw as he posted snaps of himself and his team-mates celebrating his goal while writing: “Happy to score my first goal for Getafe, amazing team spirit to come away from the game with a point”.

Greenwood’s arrival in Spain came after controversy over a potential return to United, where had been expected to be involved again after a lengthy internal investigation, while his long-term future remains unclear.

However, United back-tracked on his return and instead sent him out on loan as their statement back in August read: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

His goal on Sunday was his first in 625 days following his arrest in January 2022 after he was charged of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The charges he faced were dropped in February earlier this year which brought about the potential for Greenwood to be reintegrated into the team – but a review led to him being sent out on loan to Spain instead.

Greenwood is set to return to action for Getafe on October 21 when they host Real Betis in LaLiga.

