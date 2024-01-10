Mason Greenwood learns chances of starring in Ratcliffe Man Utd era, as chief makes big decision amid Barcelona rumours

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a decision on whether he will allow Mason Greenwood to play for Manchester United again amid the forward’s impressive loan spell at Getafe, according to a transfer insider.

Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan in September after Man Utd decided it would be best for him to continue his career away from Old Trafford. The Englishman had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault, but these charges were subsequently dropped after key witnesses withdrew their involvement from the case.

Since moving to Spain, Greenwood has emerged as a crucial player for Getafe, having registered five goals and four assists in 17 games so far.

Getafe are interested in signing him permanently once his loan ends in the summer. There has even been speculation about a club-record bid being submitted by Getafe, though that has yet to arrive.

Amid the player’s successful loan, there have also been suggestions he might be able to convince Man Utd on a big U-turn and force his way back into their first team.

But according to journalist Ben Jacobs, that is unlikely to happen under the guidance of Ratcliffe. The British billionaire, who recently purchased a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd from the Glazers, is currently planning to uphold the previous decision and sell Greenwood later this year so he does not play for the club again.

“It is still too early to predict Mason Greenwood’s next move. He is settled and scoring at Getafe and I don’t see much clarity until later in the year,” Jacobs said during an interview with CaughtOffside.

“Manchester United’s position last year was that Greenwood won’t play for the club again, and it’s not thought Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have discussed any deviating from that plan to date.

Ratcliffe ‘respectful’ of Mason Greenwood investigation

“Ratcliffe is certainly aware and respectful of the club’s investigation, and conscious multiple staff members voiced concerns about Greenwood returning to Carrington despite the Crown Prosecution Services announcing charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm had been discontinued after a key witness withdrew their involvement in the case.

“Any potential Manchester United return will be a very sensitive topic and not one anyone commits to in January. Last year it was made clear by multiple sources, pre-Ratcliffe, that Greenwood wouldn’t play for the club again. To U-turn on that position will require far more than just a football department making that decision.

“It is true Getafe would be very open to making a permanent bid for Greenwood, but again nothing is advanced at this point. Links with Real or Barcelona are normal. La Liga is seeing first hand what Greenwood is capable of on the field. But I doubt any clarity will emerge until later in the year.”

As Jacobs points out, it is not just Getafe who have been linked with a permanent move for the 22-year-old attacker. Indeed, he has been tipped to join one of Spain’s three biggest clubs next, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all vying to complete a deal.

On New Year’s Day, it was claimed that Atleti are leading the race for Greenwood. Although, Barca have been backed to go to incredible lengths to convince him to join them instead.

Meanwhile, Man Utd and Chelsea have been given encouragement in their pursuit of an electric Champions League ace, as he has spoken about his ‘dream’ move.