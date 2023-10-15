Mason Greenwood makes early decision on permanent Getafe transfer after Man Utd loan exit

Mason Greenwood is keen on converting his loan move from Manchester United to Getafe into a permanent transfer, according to a report.

After announcing that Greenwood would not be continuing his career at Man Utd following their internal investigation into the criminal charges against him that were dropped earlier this year, despite an initial plan to reintegrate him, the club sent the striker on loan to Getafe on deadline day for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

So far, Greenwood has played five times for Getafe. In the most recent of those appearances, during a 2-2 draw with Celta de Vigo, he scored his first goal for the club.

What the long-term future holds for Greenwood remains unclear – even at international level after Jamaica opened the door for the one-time England player – but an update from The Sun has now revealed that he is interested in staying at Getafe beyond the expiry of his loan spell.

While he does not want to ‘think too far ahead’, in the words of The Sun‘s source, he is happy that Getafe have given him the platform to continue a career that he worried might have been over.

By the time the loan ends, there will still be one year remaining on Greenwood’s contract with Man Utd, whose stance on how to offload him permanently remains up in the air. Will they release him or try to take in a transfer fee?

Whether it will be feasible for Getafe to take him on board in a permanent deal is therefore something that will only become clear in time, but it appears to be something that the player himself would be happy for.

Greenwood glad to be back on track with Getafe

The Bradford-born 22-year-old is said to be satisfied beyond expectations of the welcome he has received from his teammates and the Getafe fanbase.

After nine games, Getafe find themselves 11th in La Liga on 10 points. Their next game after the current international break will be at home to Real Betis on October 21.

Coached by Jose Bordalas, they finished 15th in the Spanish top flight last season, continuing their current La Liga stint into a seventh consecutive campaign.

READ MORE: Ten Hag takes fringe Man Utd star off the market as two reasons inspire January decision