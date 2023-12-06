Mason Greenwood ‘makes up mind’ on Man Utd return as surprise favourites to seal permanent deal emerge

Mason Greenwood has seemingly ruled out a return to Manchester United once his loan spell with Getafe comes to an end – with a new favourite emerging in the race to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal.

The forward has been loaned to the Madrid-based club for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign after it was decided he could not continue at Old Trafford. And while cleared by the Crown Prosecution Service of the serious charges that he was due to face trial for, Manchester United felt it best to let Greenwood depart on a temporary basis to help rebuild his career.

As such, it came as something of a surprise when the Bradford-born forward ultimately decided to sign for Getafe, known in Spain as Madrid’s poor cousins.

However, the LaLiga side have fully embraced and welcomed Greenwood and his young family to the club, making a big fanfare over his signing.

And it seems the 22-year-old has very quickly settled into his new surroundings, though not without some small help from United, who are paying a portion of his wages, his rental and for the use of a round-the-clock translator – and to quite some cost.

Since signing for the LaLiga club, Greenwood has impressed with two goals and three assists from 11 LaLiga appearances.

And with his new club sat comfortably in 10th place, claims have been made that Greenwood may already be considered as the GOAT at Getafe.

However, reports earlier this week suggested incoming new Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe was holding talks over the possibility of bringing Greenwood back into the fold next season.

Mason Greenwood ready to reject Man Utd return – report

And as controversial as it would be, it was claimed the British billionaire was now deciding whether to offer Greenwood a United lifeline – or whether the club would be better cashing in.

Lifting the lid on discussions around Greenwood, Fabrizio Romano explained to Caught Offside: “Incoming co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is already discussing Greenwood’s situation internally, and from what I’m told, he’s made no decision at all and nothing will be decided in December.

“So the idea is to take some time and just let Greenwood play football. Then, based on his performances for Getafe, Man Utd will discuss their position and that of the player. This will likely take place in March, April or May.

“There will be many different factors to consider, and obviously the new Man Utd board will have a new CEO and new people in charge of the transfer market, meaning that they will all decide on transfer business together.”

However, according to reports in Spain, Greenwood has already made up his mind and decided he does not want to return to the Premier League with United, or any other side, for that matter.

Furthermore, having adjusted quickly to life in Spain, it is said the player plans to make it his permanent home, especially amid reports that his friends and family are regular visitors anyway.

However, Getafe’s chances of signing Greenwood on a permanent basis look bleak.

Their record signing currently stands at the €11.8m paid to Barcelona for Marc Cucurella back in summer 2020.

And it seems one of the poorest sides in LaLiga will not be able to afford the likely €25m – €30m (£21.4m – £25.7m) fee United will reportedly demand for his services.

New favourite to sign Man Utd man emerges

As a result, it was reported last month that two other sides in Spain – Valencia and Real Sociedad – were keeping tabs on his situation.

Now, according to Spanish reports, it is Sociedad who have emerged as the side most likely to seal his permanent signature.

And it’s suggested that the Basque side are exploring the finances around what a move for Greenwood would look like.

Currently sat sixth in LaLiga and already through to this season’s knockout stages of the Champions League, Imanol Alguacil’s side are considered one of Spanish football’s most attractive sides right now.

And it’s reported that the potential fee for Greenwood – who will have just a year left on his United deal come the summer – would be within their reach.

Ultimately, his sale may well prove a reluctant one from a United point of view. However, when the player was first arrested back in January 2022 and then committed to trial, those in power at United had been forced to accept that Greenwood would have to be written off as an asset.

Therefore, any sale of the player now, who has been on United’s books since the age of six, would be seen as a somewhat welcome and unexpected financial fillip.

